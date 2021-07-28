Logo
Mizuho Markets Americas Llc Buys JPMorgan Chase, Workday Inc, Beyond Meat Inc, Sells Kadmon Holdings Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Mizuho Markets Americas Llc (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Chase, Workday Inc, Beyond Meat Inc, Rapid7 Inc, Progress Software Corp, sells Kadmon Holdings Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Cantaloupe Inc, Broadstone Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mizuho Markets Americas Llc. As of 2021Q2, Mizuho Markets Americas Llc owns 29 stocks with a total value of $829 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MIZUHO MARKETS AMERICAS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mizuho+markets+americas+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MIZUHO MARKETS AMERICAS LLC
  1. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 1,737,600 shares, 32.61% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Workday Inc (WDAY) - 910,679 shares, 26.23% of the total portfolio. New Position
  3. Ball Corp (BLL) - 780,000 shares, 7.62% of the total portfolio.
  4. Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) - 239,800 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.97%
  5. Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) - 198,133 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.22%
New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Mizuho Markets Americas Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $151.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 32.61%. The holding were 1,737,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Workday Inc (WDAY)

Mizuho Markets Americas Llc initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.24 and $265.93, with an estimated average price of $240.65. The stock is now traded at around $234.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 26.23%. The holding were 910,679 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Beyond Meat Inc (BYND)

Mizuho Markets Americas Llc initiated holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.52 and $157.49, with an estimated average price of $133.07. The stock is now traded at around $126.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 155,078 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Progress Software Corp (PRGS)

Mizuho Markets Americas Llc initiated holding in Progress Software Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.26 and $48.15, with an estimated average price of $45.24. The stock is now traded at around $46.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 385,804 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Verint Systems Inc (VRNT)

Mizuho Markets Americas Llc initiated holding in Verint Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $49, with an estimated average price of $46.35. The stock is now traded at around $42.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 194,582 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dynavax Technologies Corp (DVAX)

Mizuho Markets Americas Llc initiated holding in Dynavax Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.25 and $10.99, with an estimated average price of $9.1. The stock is now traded at around $9.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 617,358 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Rapid7 Inc (RPD)

Mizuho Markets Americas Llc added to a holding in Rapid7 Inc by 443.30%. The purchase prices were between $73.55 and $97.64, with an estimated average price of $83.96. The stock is now traded at around $115.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 239,597 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Mizuho Markets Americas Llc added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 1605.53%. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $143.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 121,246 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)

Mizuho Markets Americas Llc added to a holding in Darden Restaurants Inc by 49.97%. The purchase prices were between $130.1 and $146.72, with an estimated average price of $140.83. The stock is now traded at around $148.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 239,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Groupon Inc (GRPN)

Mizuho Markets Americas Llc added to a holding in Groupon Inc by 2010.94%. The purchase prices were between $43.05 and $52.59, with an estimated average price of $47.15. The stock is now traded at around $36.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 211,094 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)

Mizuho Markets Americas Llc added to a holding in Microchip Technology Inc by 35.22%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $163.82, with an estimated average price of $152.59. The stock is now traded at around $137.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 198,133 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)

Mizuho Markets Americas Llc added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 27.34%. The purchase prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68. The stock is now traded at around $304.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 69,842 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Cantaloupe Inc (CTLP)

Mizuho Markets Americas Llc sold out a holding in Cantaloupe Inc. The sale prices were between $9.92 and $12.78, with an estimated average price of $11.74.

Sold Out: Broadstone Acquisition Corp (BSN)

Mizuho Markets Americas Llc sold out a holding in Broadstone Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.68 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.85.



