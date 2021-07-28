Mizuho Markets Americas Llc Buys JPMorgan Chase, Workday Inc, Beyond Meat Inc, Sells Kadmon Holdings Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc

New Purchases: JPM, WDAY, BYND, PRGS, VRNT, DVAX, IMAX, SNAP,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Chase, Workday Inc, Beyond Meat Inc, Rapid7 Inc, Progress Software Corp, sells Kadmon Holdings Inc, Enphase Energy Inc, Peloton Interactive Inc, Cantaloupe Inc, Broadstone Acquisition Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mizuho Markets Americas Llc. As of 2021Q2, Mizuho Markets Americas Llc owns 29 stocks with a total value of $829 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 1,737,600 shares, 32.61% of the total portfolio. New Position Workday Inc (WDAY) - 910,679 shares, 26.23% of the total portfolio. New Position Ball Corp (BLL) - 780,000 shares, 7.62% of the total portfolio. Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI) - 239,800 shares, 4.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 49.97% Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP) - 198,133 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.22%

Mizuho Markets Americas Llc initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $147.37 and $166.44, with an estimated average price of $157.04. The stock is now traded at around $151.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 32.61%. The holding were 1,737,600 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mizuho Markets Americas Llc initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.24 and $265.93, with an estimated average price of $240.65. The stock is now traded at around $234.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 26.23%. The holding were 910,679 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mizuho Markets Americas Llc initiated holding in Beyond Meat Inc. The purchase prices were between $101.52 and $157.49, with an estimated average price of $133.07. The stock is now traded at around $126.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.95%. The holding were 155,078 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mizuho Markets Americas Llc initiated holding in Progress Software Corp. The purchase prices were between $42.26 and $48.15, with an estimated average price of $45.24. The stock is now traded at around $46.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.15%. The holding were 385,804 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mizuho Markets Americas Llc initiated holding in Verint Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $49, with an estimated average price of $46.35. The stock is now traded at around $42.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 194,582 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mizuho Markets Americas Llc initiated holding in Dynavax Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $7.25 and $10.99, with an estimated average price of $9.1. The stock is now traded at around $9.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 617,358 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mizuho Markets Americas Llc added to a holding in Rapid7 Inc by 443.30%. The purchase prices were between $73.55 and $97.64, with an estimated average price of $83.96. The stock is now traded at around $115.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.24%. The holding were 239,597 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mizuho Markets Americas Llc added to a holding in Airbnb Inc by 1605.53%. The purchase prices were between $132.5 and $190.03, with an estimated average price of $157.59. The stock is now traded at around $143.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.11%. The holding were 121,246 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mizuho Markets Americas Llc added to a holding in Darden Restaurants Inc by 49.97%. The purchase prices were between $130.1 and $146.72, with an estimated average price of $140.83. The stock is now traded at around $148.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.41%. The holding were 239,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mizuho Markets Americas Llc added to a holding in Groupon Inc by 2010.94%. The purchase prices were between $43.05 and $52.59, with an estimated average price of $47.15. The stock is now traded at around $36.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 211,094 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mizuho Markets Americas Llc added to a holding in Microchip Technology Inc by 35.22%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $163.82, with an estimated average price of $152.59. The stock is now traded at around $137.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 198,133 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mizuho Markets Americas Llc added to a holding in DocuSign Inc by 27.34%. The purchase prices were between $180.16 and $284.48, with an estimated average price of $222.68. The stock is now traded at around $304.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 69,842 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mizuho Markets Americas Llc sold out a holding in Cantaloupe Inc. The sale prices were between $9.92 and $12.78, with an estimated average price of $11.74.

Mizuho Markets Americas Llc sold out a holding in Broadstone Acquisition Corp. The sale prices were between $9.68 and $9.99, with an estimated average price of $9.85.