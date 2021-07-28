Logo
Family Legacy, Inc. Buys SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Roblox Corp, Sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, Aflac Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Family Legacy, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Roblox Corp, Waste Management Inc, United Community Banks Inc, sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, Aflac Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Family Legacy, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Family Legacy, Inc. owns 108 stocks with a total value of $224 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Family Legacy, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/family+legacy%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Family Legacy, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 54,863 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.66%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 26,332 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.55%
  3. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) - 261,936 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.90%
  4. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 16,454 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 32,315 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%
New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)

Family Legacy, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.87 and $37.81, with an estimated average price of $36.62. The stock is now traded at around $36.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 84,088 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Roblox Corp (RBLX)

Family Legacy, Inc. initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $79.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,181 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (JKH)

Family Legacy, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 541.18%. The purchase prices were between $62.47 and $69.22, with an estimated average price of $65.92. The stock is now traded at around $374.168800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 9,419 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Waste Management Inc (WM)

Family Legacy, Inc. added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 22.00%. The purchase prices were between $129.02 and $143.26, with an estimated average price of $138. The stock is now traded at around $145.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,337 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: United Community Banks Inc (UCBI)

Family Legacy, Inc. added to a holding in United Community Banks Inc by 37.16%. The purchase prices were between $31.42 and $35.41, with an estimated average price of $33.7. The stock is now traded at around $29.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 22,049 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Family Legacy, Inc. added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 21.57%. The purchase prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77. The stock is now traded at around $230.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,170 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV)

Family Legacy, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $71.8 and $76.71, with an estimated average price of $74.37.

Sold Out: Aflac Inc (AFL)

Family Legacy, Inc. sold out a holding in Aflac Inc. The sale prices were between $51.18 and $57.48, with an estimated average price of $54.46.



Here is the complete portfolio of Family Legacy, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Family Legacy, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Family Legacy, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Family Legacy, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Family Legacy, Inc. keeps buying
