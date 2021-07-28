Family Legacy, Inc. Buys SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Roblox Corp, Sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, Aflac Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc

New Purchases: SPDW, RBLX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, Roblox Corp, Waste Management Inc, United Community Banks Inc, sells BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF, Aflac Inc, Delta Air Lines Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Family Legacy, Inc.. As of 2021Q2, Family Legacy, Inc. owns 108 stocks with a total value of $224 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 54,863 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.66% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 26,332 shares, 3.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.55% First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) - 261,936 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.90% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 16,454 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.55% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 32,315 shares, 2.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.19%

Family Legacy, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.87 and $37.81, with an estimated average price of $36.62. The stock is now traded at around $36.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.37%. The holding were 84,088 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Family Legacy, Inc. initiated holding in Roblox Corp. The purchase prices were between $64 and $99.86, with an estimated average price of $80.07. The stock is now traded at around $79.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,181 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Family Legacy, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 541.18%. The purchase prices were between $62.47 and $69.22, with an estimated average price of $65.92. The stock is now traded at around $374.168800. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 9,419 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Family Legacy, Inc. added to a holding in Waste Management Inc by 22.00%. The purchase prices were between $129.02 and $143.26, with an estimated average price of $138. The stock is now traded at around $145.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,337 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Family Legacy, Inc. added to a holding in United Community Banks Inc by 37.16%. The purchase prices were between $31.42 and $35.41, with an estimated average price of $33.7. The stock is now traded at around $29.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 22,049 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Family Legacy, Inc. added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 21.57%. The purchase prices were between $197.15 and $220.2, with an estimated average price of $209.77. The stock is now traded at around $230.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,170 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Family Legacy, Inc. sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $71.8 and $76.71, with an estimated average price of $74.37.

Family Legacy, Inc. sold out a holding in Aflac Inc. The sale prices were between $51.18 and $57.48, with an estimated average price of $54.46.