Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC Buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond , Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond , Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF, sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Verizon Communications Inc, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC owns 360 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/miracle+mile+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC
  1. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 326,725 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.49%
  2. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 1,172,474 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.88%
  3. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,513,446 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.46%
  4. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 590,066 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.3%
  5. Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) - 2,179,984 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.22%
New Purchase: BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH)

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 340,920 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ)

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.46 and $28.19, with an estimated average price of $27.87. The stock is now traded at around $28.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 228,805 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind (FNDC)

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $37.26 and $40.63, with an estimated average price of $39.15. The stock is now traded at around $39.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 108,142 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN)

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF. The purchase prices were between $155.05 and $166.8, with an estimated average price of $162.53. The stock is now traded at around $167.889700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,213 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.72 and $79.85, with an estimated average price of $76.7. The stock is now traded at around $74.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 20,042 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.35 and $87.65, with an estimated average price of $78.96. The stock is now traded at around $73.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,456 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond (EMLC)

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond by 5158.68%. The purchase prices were between $30.18 and $32.04, with an estimated average price of $31.23. The stock is now traded at around $31.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 531,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.46%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 1,513,446 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.50%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $63.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 667,947 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 58.08%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2721.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,292 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 48.97%. The purchase prices were between $90.64 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $95.39. The stock is now traded at around $100.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 43,231 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Linde PLC (LIN)

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Linde PLC by 132.70%. The purchase prices were between $280.14 and $302.26, with an estimated average price of $291.37. The stock is now traded at around $296.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,351 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $678 and $823.99, with an estimated average price of $740.74.

Sold Out: Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW)

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $81.05 and $88.12, with an estimated average price of $84.46.

Sold Out: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $19.8 and $25.27, with an estimated average price of $22.49.

Sold Out: Lyft Inc (LYFT)

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Lyft Inc. The sale prices were between $46.02 and $64.64, with an estimated average price of $57.7.

Sold Out: Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS)

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Essex Property Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $271.84 and $315.4, with an estimated average price of $294.31.

Sold Out: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44.



Here is the complete portfolio of Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC. Also check out:

1. Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC keeps buying

