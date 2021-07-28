Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC Buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond , Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET

New Purchases: ICSH, PWZ, FNDC, CRBN, ED, EOG, AMWL, CRSP, MP, POOL, VAW, LHCG, LNG, MRVL, MCO, DRE, ICLN, CMA, DG, AEE, CPNG, RBLX, HES, BYND, VDE, DOCU, SQ, RACE, NOW, DFS, TGT, TJX, SHW, RMBS, MMP, 3N7A, FSM, CERS,

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond , Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF, sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET, Verizon Communications Inc, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC owns 360 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 326,725 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.49% iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 1,172,474 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.88% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,513,446 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.46% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 590,066 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.3% Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) - 2,179,984 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.22%

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 340,920 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.46 and $28.19, with an estimated average price of $27.87. The stock is now traded at around $28.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 228,805 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $37.26 and $40.63, with an estimated average price of $39.15. The stock is now traded at around $39.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 108,142 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF. The purchase prices were between $155.05 and $166.8, with an estimated average price of $162.53. The stock is now traded at around $167.889700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,213 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.72 and $79.85, with an estimated average price of $76.7. The stock is now traded at around $74.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 20,042 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.35 and $87.65, with an estimated average price of $78.96. The stock is now traded at around $73.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,456 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond by 5158.68%. The purchase prices were between $30.18 and $32.04, with an estimated average price of $31.23. The stock is now traded at around $31.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 531,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.46%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 1,513,446 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.50%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $63.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 667,947 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 58.08%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2721.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,292 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 48.97%. The purchase prices were between $90.64 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $95.39. The stock is now traded at around $100.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 43,231 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Linde PLC by 132.70%. The purchase prices were between $280.14 and $302.26, with an estimated average price of $291.37. The stock is now traded at around $296.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,351 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $678 and $823.99, with an estimated average price of $740.74.

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $81.05 and $88.12, with an estimated average price of $84.46.

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $19.8 and $25.27, with an estimated average price of $22.49.

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Lyft Inc. The sale prices were between $46.02 and $64.64, with an estimated average price of $57.7.

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Essex Property Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $271.84 and $315.4, with an estimated average price of $294.31.

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44.