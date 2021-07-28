Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC Buys BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond , Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Sells iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET

- New Purchases: ICSH, PWZ, FNDC, CRBN, ED, EOG, AMWL, CRSP, MP, POOL, VAW, LHCG, LNG, MRVL, MCO, DRE, ICLN, CMA, DG, AEE, CPNG, RBLX, HES, BYND, VDE, DOCU, SQ, RACE, NOW, DFS, TGT, TJX, SHW, RMBS, MMP, 3N7A, FSM, CERS,
- Added Positions: EMLC, VEA, QQQ, IEMG, EFAV, VNQI, FPE, IVW, IVE, GOOGL, BKLN, XLF, VCSH, IWR, MSFT, AMZN, GOOG, ESGU, LIN, DSI, VB, VOO, FB, JETS, VIG, VUG, VYM, CRM, AVGO, SCHD, SPEM, NVDA, IYT, SCHG, HYLB, MBB, SCHM, SUSA, VIGI, VOT, XSLV, CVX, NFLX, UNH, DEM, LGLV, MDYG, VGT, PLD, T, ABT, ACN, ATVI, BLK, CF, CAT, KO, ECL, EMR, XOM, GS, HON, INTU, KLAC, LOW, MRK, NEM, NUE, PAYX, PEP, DGX, TROW, TRI, RTX, RQI, UTF, MA, TSLA, BBN, GBAB, DBEF, EXI, GSY, IDV, KWEB, PHO, SCHC, SCHF, SCZ, SPDW, TDIV, VSS, VTI, VWO, AMT, AMGN, BAC, BMY, CVS, CSCO, CMCSA, EW, GD, INTC, MSTR, PSA, SBUX, SYY, ORCC, BOTZ, EEM, GDX, VNQ, XLC,
- Reduced Positions: IEF, BND, AGGY, LMBS, VZ, CMF, AAPL, SHV, VMBS, IGSB, MBG, BOND, IEFA, XLV, PFF, PSX, MDY, BA, MUB, BABA, SUB, TOTL, VO, IBM, WDC, EFA, LQD, CNC, CHE, LLY, NEE, GNTX, NVR, NKE, ORCL, DIS, IPGP, PYPL, IWM, MINT, SLYV, SUSC, VBR, XLK, BRK.B, CRUS, C, COST, CMI, DHI, FDX, GE, HD, JKHY, LMT, MDT, NDAQ, TRV, TXN, WM, ANTM, XLNX, ZBRA, V, VRSK, BAH, HII, ABBV, SNAP, SPCE, XERS, DKNG, AGG, HYG, IJS, IWP, IWS, IYE, JHML, QUAL, ARCC, ADP, BIIB, EPD, ITW, MCK, MPW, NTRS, PFE, QCOM, RGEN, ROP, STM, SNA, WFC, LULU, PANW, TWLO, VST, WH, XP, BIV, IGIB, CORP, DIA, FNDF, FTCS, GLD, IJH, IWF, SCHA, SCHB, SCHV, SPSB, SPYG, VCIT, VGK, VHT, VPL,
- Sold Out: EQIX, PNW, GOLD, LYFT, PLTR, ESS, SPGI, GBIL, SCHW, SMTC, CSX, EMB, BSV, SAVE, SPG, R, CPA, CI, TEX, DAL, GM, HHC, LPX, D, UBER, COP, LUMN, IXC, XLB,
These are the top 5 holdings of Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 326,725 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.49%
- iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 1,172,474 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.88%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,513,446 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.46%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 590,066 shares, 2.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.3%
- Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) - 2,179,984 shares, 2.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.22%
Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.44 and $50.5, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $50.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.93%. The holding were 340,920 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ)
Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.46 and $28.19, with an estimated average price of $27.87. The stock is now traded at around $28.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 228,805 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind (FNDC)
Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Ind. The purchase prices were between $37.26 and $40.63, with an estimated average price of $39.15. The stock is now traded at around $39.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 108,142 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN)
Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF. The purchase prices were between $155.05 and $166.8, with an estimated average price of $162.53. The stock is now traded at around $167.889700. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 12,213 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)
Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Consolidated Edison Inc. The purchase prices were between $71.72 and $79.85, with an estimated average price of $76.7. The stock is now traded at around $74.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 20,042 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)
Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC initiated holding in EOG Resources Inc. The purchase prices were between $68.35 and $87.65, with an estimated average price of $78.96. The stock is now traded at around $73.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,456 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond (EMLC)
Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC added to a holding in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond by 5158.68%. The purchase prices were between $30.18 and $32.04, with an estimated average price of $31.23. The stock is now traded at around $31.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 531,390 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.46%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 1,513,446 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)
Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.50%. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $63.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 667,947 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 58.08%. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2721.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 4,292 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 48.97%. The purchase prices were between $90.64 and $98.47, with an estimated average price of $95.39. The stock is now traded at around $100.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 43,231 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Linde PLC (LIN)
Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Linde PLC by 132.70%. The purchase prices were between $280.14 and $302.26, with an estimated average price of $291.37. The stock is now traded at around $296.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,351 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Equinix Inc (EQIX)
Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Equinix Inc. The sale prices were between $678 and $823.99, with an estimated average price of $740.74.Sold Out: Pinnacle West Capital Corp (PNW)
Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Pinnacle West Capital Corp. The sale prices were between $81.05 and $88.12, with an estimated average price of $84.46.Sold Out: Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD)
Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Barrick Gold Corp. The sale prices were between $19.8 and $25.27, with an estimated average price of $22.49.Sold Out: Lyft Inc (LYFT)
Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Lyft Inc. The sale prices were between $46.02 and $64.64, with an estimated average price of $57.7.Sold Out: Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS)
Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Essex Property Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $271.84 and $315.4, with an estimated average price of $294.31.Sold Out: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in S&P Global Inc. The sale prices were between $352.87 and $412.36, with an estimated average price of $383.44.
