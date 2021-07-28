Logo
FormulaFolio Investments, LLC Buys ProShares Ultra Russell2000, Alerian MLP ETF, FS KKR Capital Corp, Sells American Equity Investment Life Holding Co, , SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company FormulaFolio Investments, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ProShares Ultra Russell2000, Alerian MLP ETF, FS KKR Capital Corp, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Chevron Corp, sells American Equity Investment Life Holding Co, , SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS, Vanguard Energy ETF, ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FormulaFolio Investments, LLC. As of 2021Q2, FormulaFolio Investments, LLC owns 463 stocks with a total value of $236 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FormulaFolio Investments, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/formulafolio+investments%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of FormulaFolio Investments, LLC
  1. Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) - 698,581 shares, 11.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.45%
  2. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 245,102 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.47%
  3. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 328,055 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.56%
  4. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 174,218 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.66%
  5. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 180,058 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.29%
New Purchase: Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC initiated holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.89 and $38.73, with an estimated average price of $33.95. The stock is now traded at around $34.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 10,529 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $81.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,921 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK)

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $21.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,294 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF (ESML)

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $39.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,655 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $101.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,241 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Commerce Bancshares Inc (CBSH)

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC initiated holding in Commerce Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.72 and $80.75, with an estimated average price of $76.94. The stock is now traded at around $72.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,674 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (UWM)

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC added to a holding in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 92.74%. The purchase prices were between $51.15 and $61.63, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 46,239 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Trade Desk Inc (TTD)

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC added to a holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 71.33%. The purchase prices were between $48.96 and $79.97, with an estimated average price of $63.87. The stock is now traded at around $85.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 514 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $142.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 35.94%. The purchase prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $134.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 87 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: American Electric Power Co Inc (AEP)

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC added to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 49.33%. The purchase prices were between $82.35 and $90.14, with an estimated average price of $86.07. The stock is now traded at around $88.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 112 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Valero Energy Corp (VLO)

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC added to a holding in Valero Energy Corp by 240.00%. The purchase prices were between $68.48 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $77.37. The stock is now traded at around $67.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 102 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: American Equity Investment Life Holding Co (AEL)

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC sold out a holding in American Equity Investment Life Holding Co. The sale prices were between $29.21 and $33.5, with an estimated average price of $31.56.

Sold Out: (FSKR)

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

Sold Out: Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $64.46 and $78.26, with an estimated average price of $71.85.

Sold Out: Morgan Stanley (MS)

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59.

Sold Out: United States Oil Fund (USO)

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC sold out a holding in United States Oil Fund. The sale prices were between $40.28 and $50.25, with an estimated average price of $45.07.

Sold Out: Esquire Financial Holdings Inc (ESQ)

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Esquire Financial Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $22.81 and $25.34, with an estimated average price of $23.72.



Here is the complete portfolio of FormulaFolio Investments, LLC. Also check out:

1. FormulaFolio Investments, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. FormulaFolio Investments, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. FormulaFolio Investments, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that FormulaFolio Investments, LLC keeps buying
