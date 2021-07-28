FormulaFolio Investments, LLC Buys ProShares Ultra Russell2000, Alerian MLP ETF, FS KKR Capital Corp, Sells American Equity Investment Life Holding Co, , SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS

New Purchases: AMLP, ESGV, FSK, ESML, CVX, CBSH, PM, KEY, LEG, OGE, PKG, PNW, PFG, PRU, QCOM, WRK, WU, IP, LYB, EMLC, HYD, ETN, LNT, IVZ, CF, CNP, LUMN, CINF, DTE, D, IPG, EIX, EMR, EXC, FE, GRMN, GPC, HP, CB,

AMLP, ESGV, FSK, ESML, CVX, CBSH, PM, KEY, LEG, OGE, PKG, PNW, PFG, PRU, QCOM, WRK, WU, IP, LYB, EMLC, HYD, ETN, LNT, IVZ, CF, CNP, LUMN, CINF, DTE, D, IPG, EIX, EMR, EXC, FE, GRMN, GPC, HP, CB, Added Positions: UWM, VCSH, VUG, VEA, VTV, SPTS, VWO, BRK.B, VB, MUB, WMT, TTD, VLO, TGT, VZ, BLOK, DWM, EMB, EWH, IEFA, RSP, IBM, AEP, TFC, VIAC, CMS, KO, ETR, XOM, GIS, HBAN, T, KMB, LMT, MCD, ES, OKE, PPL, PFE, SRE,

UWM, VCSH, VUG, VEA, VTV, SPTS, VWO, BRK.B, VB, MUB, WMT, TTD, VLO, TGT, VZ, BLOK, DWM, EMB, EWH, IEFA, RSP, IBM, AEP, TFC, VIAC, CMS, KO, ETR, XOM, GIS, HBAN, T, KMB, LMT, MCD, ES, OKE, PPL, PFE, SRE, Reduced Positions: SCHM, HYLB, SPYG, SPLG, BND, SPDW, IJR, FUTY, FDIS, IGIB, FTEC, SPTM, SPEM, IXUS, VBR, VOE, FREL, SGOL, SPYV, VBK, VOT, TIPX, QQQ, MVV, ITE, SSO, BWX, SPYD, SPSM, SPTL, SH, SCHD, VT, USRT, VMBS, SCHP, SPMD, SPHB, SHYG, GLDM, BSV, BNDX, BLV, BIV, ACWI, UNH, CCL, SPLV, SPY, BA, IFF,

SCHM, HYLB, SPYG, SPLG, BND, SPDW, IJR, FUTY, FDIS, IGIB, FTEC, SPTM, SPEM, IXUS, VBR, VOE, FREL, SGOL, SPYV, VBK, VOT, TIPX, QQQ, MVV, ITE, SSO, BWX, SPYD, SPSM, SPTL, SH, SCHD, VT, USRT, VMBS, SCHP, SPMD, SPHB, SHYG, GLDM, BSV, BNDX, BLV, BIV, ACWI, UNH, CCL, SPLV, SPY, BA, IFF, Sold Out: AEL, FSKR, VDE, MS, USO, NYCB, PSEC, STX, UAL, ESQ, IAU,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ProShares Ultra Russell2000, Alerian MLP ETF, FS KKR Capital Corp, Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF, Chevron Corp, sells American Equity Investment Life Holding Co, , SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS, Vanguard Energy ETF, ProShares Short S&P500 during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, FormulaFolio Investments, LLC. As of 2021Q2, FormulaFolio Investments, LLC owns 463 stocks with a total value of $236 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of FormulaFolio Investments, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/formulafolio+investments%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYLB) - 698,581 shares, 11.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.45% Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) - 245,102 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.47% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG) - 328,055 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.56% Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 174,218 shares, 6.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.66% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 180,058 shares, 4.80% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.29%

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC initiated holding in Alerian MLP ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.89 and $38.73, with an estimated average price of $33.95. The stock is now traded at around $34.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 10,529 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $73.58 and $80.04, with an estimated average price of $77.36. The stock is now traded at around $81.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,921 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.83 and $23.31, with an estimated average price of $21.39. The stock is now traded at around $21.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,294 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $37.95 and $40.86, with an estimated average price of $39.69. The stock is now traded at around $39.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,655 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $101.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,241 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC initiated holding in Commerce Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.72 and $80.75, with an estimated average price of $76.94. The stock is now traded at around $72.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,674 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC added to a holding in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 92.74%. The purchase prices were between $51.15 and $61.63, with an estimated average price of $57.63. The stock is now traded at around $55.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 46,239 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC added to a holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 71.33%. The purchase prices were between $48.96 and $79.97, with an estimated average price of $63.87. The stock is now traded at around $85.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 514 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $142.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 200 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 35.94%. The purchase prices were between $128.69 and $142.39, with an estimated average price of $133.51. The stock is now traded at around $134.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 87 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC added to a holding in American Electric Power Co Inc by 49.33%. The purchase prices were between $82.35 and $90.14, with an estimated average price of $86.07. The stock is now traded at around $88.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 112 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC added to a holding in Valero Energy Corp by 240.00%. The purchase prices were between $68.48 and $84.39, with an estimated average price of $77.37. The stock is now traded at around $67.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 102 shares as of 2021-06-30.

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC sold out a holding in American Equity Investment Life Holding Co. The sale prices were between $29.21 and $33.5, with an estimated average price of $31.56.

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $19.53 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $20.73.

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $64.46 and $78.26, with an estimated average price of $71.85.

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $77.29 and $93.96, with an estimated average price of $85.59.

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC sold out a holding in United States Oil Fund. The sale prices were between $40.28 and $50.25, with an estimated average price of $45.07.

FormulaFolio Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Esquire Financial Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $22.81 and $25.34, with an estimated average price of $23.72.