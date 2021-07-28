Hennessy Advisors Inc Buys Flushing Financial Corp, Banner Corp, CenterPoint Energy Inc, Sells Brookline Bancorp Inc, MGE Energy Inc, SelectQuote Inc

New Purchases: FFIC, ALLY, PCSB, WNEB, PSFE, OGN, CLS, WISH,

FFIC, ALLY, PCSB, WNEB, PSFE, OGN, CLS, WISH, Added Positions: CNP, BANR, WSFS, KRNY, CNOB, SBNY, FMBI, ES, TCBI, ISBC, AGR, WEC, HIFS, BKU, D, HBAN, LBAI, HONE, CIT, FBP, ADS, SHBI, ATO, SJI, HTBI, AMGN, MRK, NWE, SR, ORLY, EBSB, QRTEA, EBAY, ASB, AZO, GPN, ED, C, CSCO, TW, NLOK, TROW, TGT, QIWI, UNP, HCA, UNH, KKR, DG, LOW, WMT, WHR, IPG, ALL, AMP, BBY, BIIB, CAH, CLX, DHI, DLTR, EMR, FMC, HOLX, HUM, SNA, K, KMB, LPL, LMT, NYCB, OMC, ORCL, PGR, PHM, DGX, REGN,

CNP, BANR, WSFS, KRNY, CNOB, SBNY, FMBI, ES, TCBI, ISBC, AGR, WEC, HIFS, BKU, D, HBAN, LBAI, HONE, CIT, FBP, ADS, SHBI, ATO, SJI, HTBI, AMGN, MRK, NWE, SR, ORLY, EBSB, QRTEA, EBAY, ASB, AZO, GPN, ED, C, CSCO, TW, NLOK, TROW, TGT, QIWI, UNP, HCA, UNH, KKR, DG, LOW, WMT, WHR, IPG, ALL, AMP, BBY, BIIB, CAH, CLX, DHI, DLTR, EMR, FMC, HOLX, HUM, SNA, K, KMB, LPL, LMT, NYCB, OMC, ORCL, PGR, PHM, DGX, REGN, Reduced Positions: LNG, NGG, KMI, BRK.A, MDU, NI, PCG, DUK, CMS, DTE, ENB, WTRG, BRKL, AQN, FTS, PEG, SO, NWN, STL, NFG, SLQT, MGEE, JPM, INDB, XEL, OGS, SNV, SWX, WBA, WFC, SQ, NJR, PPBI, MMM, BHLB, CPK, IBM, TELL, FLWS, PFE, UTL, TRV, XOM, DAKT, SCHW, COF, BAH, PPL, BAC, AVA, CNDT,

LNG, NGG, KMI, BRK.A, MDU, NI, PCG, DUK, CMS, DTE, ENB, WTRG, BRKL, AQN, FTS, PEG, SO, NWN, STL, NFG, SLQT, MGEE, JPM, INDB, XEL, OGS, SNV, SWX, WBA, WFC, SQ, NJR, PPBI, MMM, BHLB, CPK, IBM, TELL, FLWS, PFE, UTL, TRV, XOM, DAKT, SCHW, COF, BAH, PPL, BAC, AVA, CNDT, Sold Out: INSG, NPTN,

Novato, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Flushing Financial Corp, Banner Corp, CenterPoint Energy Inc, Ally Financial Inc, WSFS Financial Corp, sells Brookline Bancorp Inc, MGE Energy Inc, SelectQuote Inc, Inseego Corp, NeoPhotonics Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hennessy Advisors Inc. As of 2021Q2, Hennessy Advisors Inc owns 271 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HENNESSY ADVISORS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hennessy+advisors+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 697,065 shares, 1.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.56% Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) - 315,317 shares, 1.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.83% Vista Outdoor Inc (VSTO) - 580,100 shares, 1.49% of the total portfolio. Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) - 1,461,101 shares, 1.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.17% Dominion Energy Inc (D) - 356,677 shares, 1.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.84%

Hennessy Advisors Inc initiated holding in Flushing Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.95 and $24.35, with an estimated average price of $22.56. The stock is now traded at around $22.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 295,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hennessy Advisors Inc initiated holding in Ally Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.21 and $56.15, with an estimated average price of $51.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 58,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hennessy Advisors Inc initiated holding in PCSB Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.61 and $18.86, with an estimated average price of $17.87. The stock is now traded at around $18.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hennessy Advisors Inc initiated holding in Paysafe Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.37 and $14.6, with an estimated average price of $12.53. The stock is now traded at around $10.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 52,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hennessy Advisors Inc initiated holding in Western New England Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.52 and $8.59, with an estimated average price of $8.27. The stock is now traded at around $8.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hennessy Advisors Inc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hennessy Advisors Inc added to a holding in Banner Corp by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $52.99 and $59.78, with an estimated average price of $56.55. The stock is now traded at around $52.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hennessy Advisors Inc added to a holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc by 24.81%. The purchase prices were between $22.65 and $26.15, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $25.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 654,028 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hennessy Advisors Inc added to a holding in WSFS Financial Corp by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $54.54, with an estimated average price of $50.94. The stock is now traded at around $43.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hennessy Advisors Inc added to a holding in ConnectOne Bancorp Inc by 53.13%. The purchase prices were between $24.67 and $28.5, with an estimated average price of $26.95. The stock is now traded at around $25.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 245,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hennessy Advisors Inc added to a holding in Kearny Financial Corp by 102.78%. The purchase prices were between $11.92 and $13.5, with an estimated average price of $12.64. The stock is now traded at around $12.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 365,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hennessy Advisors Inc added to a holding in Eversource Energy by 24.18%. The purchase prices were between $78.74 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $84.23. The stock is now traded at around $86.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 82,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Hennessy Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Inseego Corp. The sale prices were between $7.46 and $10.55, with an estimated average price of $9.16.

Hennessy Advisors Inc sold out a holding in NeoPhotonics Corp. The sale prices were between $8.63 and $12.75, with an estimated average price of $10.61.