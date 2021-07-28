Logo
Hennessy Advisors Inc Buys Flushing Financial Corp, Banner Corp, CenterPoint Energy Inc, Sells Brookline Bancorp Inc, MGE Energy Inc, SelectQuote Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Novato, CA, based Investment company Hennessy Advisors Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Flushing Financial Corp, Banner Corp, CenterPoint Energy Inc, Ally Financial Inc, WSFS Financial Corp, sells Brookline Bancorp Inc, MGE Energy Inc, SelectQuote Inc, Inseego Corp, NeoPhotonics Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hennessy Advisors Inc. As of 2021Q2, Hennessy Advisors Inc owns 271 stocks with a total value of $1.8 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of HENNESSY ADVISORS INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hennessy+advisors+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of HENNESSY ADVISORS INC
  1. Enbridge Inc (ENB) - 697,065 shares, 1.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.56%
  2. Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) - 315,317 shares, 1.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.83%
  3. Vista Outdoor Inc (VSTO) - 580,100 shares, 1.49% of the total portfolio.
  4. Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI) - 1,461,101 shares, 1.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.17%
  5. Dominion Energy Inc (D) - 356,677 shares, 1.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.84%
New Purchase: Flushing Financial Corp (FFIC)

Hennessy Advisors Inc initiated holding in Flushing Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $20.95 and $24.35, with an estimated average price of $22.56. The stock is now traded at around $22.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 295,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Ally Financial Inc (ALLY)

Hennessy Advisors Inc initiated holding in Ally Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.21 and $56.15, with an estimated average price of $51.21. The stock is now traded at around $51.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 58,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PCSB Financial Corp (PCSB)

Hennessy Advisors Inc initiated holding in PCSB Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.61 and $18.86, with an estimated average price of $17.87. The stock is now traded at around $18.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 45,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Paysafe Ltd (PSFE)

Hennessy Advisors Inc initiated holding in Paysafe Ltd. The purchase prices were between $10.37 and $14.6, with an estimated average price of $12.53. The stock is now traded at around $10.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 52,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Western New England Bancorp Inc (WNEB)

Hennessy Advisors Inc initiated holding in Western New England Bancorp Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.52 and $8.59, with an estimated average price of $8.27. The stock is now traded at around $8.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 60,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Organon & Co (OGN)

Hennessy Advisors Inc initiated holding in Organon & Co. The purchase prices were between $28.45 and $38, with an estimated average price of $33. The stock is now traded at around $29.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,450 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Banner Corp (BANR)

Hennessy Advisors Inc added to a holding in Banner Corp by 100.00%. The purchase prices were between $52.99 and $59.78, with an estimated average price of $56.55. The stock is now traded at around $52.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP)

Hennessy Advisors Inc added to a holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc by 24.81%. The purchase prices were between $22.65 and $26.15, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $25.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 654,028 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: WSFS Financial Corp (WSFS)

Hennessy Advisors Inc added to a holding in WSFS Financial Corp by 66.67%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $54.54, with an estimated average price of $50.94. The stock is now traded at around $43.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 125,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: ConnectOne Bancorp Inc (CNOB)

Hennessy Advisors Inc added to a holding in ConnectOne Bancorp Inc by 53.13%. The purchase prices were between $24.67 and $28.5, with an estimated average price of $26.95. The stock is now traded at around $25.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 245,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Kearny Financial Corp (KRNY)

Hennessy Advisors Inc added to a holding in Kearny Financial Corp by 102.78%. The purchase prices were between $11.92 and $13.5, with an estimated average price of $12.64. The stock is now traded at around $12.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 365,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Eversource Energy (ES)

Hennessy Advisors Inc added to a holding in Eversource Energy by 24.18%. The purchase prices were between $78.74 and $90.58, with an estimated average price of $84.23. The stock is now traded at around $86.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 82,675 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Inseego Corp (INSG)

Hennessy Advisors Inc sold out a holding in Inseego Corp. The sale prices were between $7.46 and $10.55, with an estimated average price of $9.16.

Sold Out: NeoPhotonics Corp (NPTN)

Hennessy Advisors Inc sold out a holding in NeoPhotonics Corp. The sale prices were between $8.63 and $12.75, with an estimated average price of $10.61.



Here is the complete portfolio of HENNESSY ADVISORS INC. Also check out:

1. HENNESSY ADVISORS INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. HENNESSY ADVISORS INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. HENNESSY ADVISORS INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that HENNESSY ADVISORS INC keeps buying
