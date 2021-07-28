Causeway Capital Commentary: Value Investing in the Energy Transition

Key insights

Investors are concerned that the entry of integrated oil companies into renewables development will drive down returns for all energy transition participants.

In our view, spending constraints coupled with ample growth potential for all renewables developers should allow both the current market leaders (utilities) and new entrants (IOCs) to profitably accelerate renewables investment.

Pure play renewables companies may occupy the energy transition limelight, but we see more valuation upside in renewables-focused utilities and integrated oil companies.

In the shallow waters of the North and Baltic Seas, over 5,000 wind turbines churn, collectively supplying 25 gigawatts, or 3%, of Europe’s annual electricity demand. This renewable energy source is set to markedly increase; this year, by our tally, governments globally plan to auction nearly as much offshore wind power capacity as has been built cumulatively to date. This rapid growth reflects the quickening pace of the energy transition. The United Nations adopted the first global climate treaty nearly a quarter century ago, but it is only in the last few years that a growing chorus of countries, policymakers, and corporations have pledged substantial carbon emission reductions. According to the United Nations, over 110 countries, including the United States, have committed to carbon neutrality by 2050, and China, currently responsible for over one quarter of global emissions, is targeting neutrality by 2060. This convergence of action from public and private sectors is not only at the urging of scientists, but also is propelled by step-changes in technology that enable renewable energy investments to contribute to economic growth. The global energy transition may benefit companies the market is overlooking.

Burning fossil fuels for electricity accounts for most of the world’s carbon dioxide gas emissions, centering global decarbonization efforts around the power sector. Many utilities companies are leading the construction of clean power infrastructure and many oil & gas companies are endeavoring to diversify their energy portfolios. But the specter of disruption weighs on their share prices. We believe the market is underestimating the ability of these companies to earn competitive returns on their energy transition investments, creating opportunities for valuation-focused investors with multi-year investment time horizons.

Diversified utilities with renewables exposure trade at a 40% discount to utilities focused exclusively on renewables development (“pure play” firms), and integrated oil companies (“IOCs”) trade at a discount of over 70%, using two-year forward earnings multiples. The market may be undervaluing their renewables businesses. The utilities sector offers direct exposure to the buildout of renewable energy sources and their related transmission and distribution infrastructure. We believe Causeway global and international value client portfolios hold utilities that can concurrently deliver defensive characteristics such as generous and well-covered dividend payouts, and accelerate growth through renewables development and grid modernization. We are most interested in those companies executing a transparent strategy to de-carbonize their asset portfolios. We expect the greatest upside potential in utilities that are in the first few years of their renewables’ transitions. Their current asset bases of undesirable coal or nuclear plants are garnering overly punitive market discounts or investment mandate exemptions. In the energy sector, we prefer European IOCs that are re-shaping their business models to address peak oil demand risks, while maintaining balance sheet strength and returning cash to shareholders. In our view, these large IOCs have the financial capability, the expertise, and the motivation to navigate this transition.

