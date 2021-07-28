Media Alert: Intel at Black Hat 2021 and DEF CON 29

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Media Alert: Intel at Black Hat 2021 and DEF CON 29

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

Join Intel experts for panel discussions and talks at this year’s Black+Hat+USA+2021, DEF+CON+29 and BSides+Las+Vegas, taking place virtually and in Las Vegas starting July 31.

Black+Hat+USA+2021

When:

July 31-Aug. 5, 2021

Where:

Virtual+Event+and+in+Las+Vegas

PCIe+Device+Attacks%3A+Beyond+DMA.+Exploiting+PCIe+Switches%2C+Messages+and+Errors

Hareesh+Khattri, security researcher; Nagaraju+N+Kodalapura, offensive security researcher; and Nam N Nguyen, offensive security researcher, all from Intel, will present a new class of threats and attacks by targeting the capabilities and features of PCIe switches instead of endpoint devices, and will discuss attacks made possible using different types of translation layer packets (TLPs) from the memory and IO read/write commonly used in previously known attacks.

When: Thursday, Aug. 5, 3:20-4 p.m. PDT (Virtual)

Where: Black Hat Virtual Platform, Swapcard

Registration: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.blackhat.com%2Fus-21%2Fregistration.html

Securing+Open+Source+Software+-+End-to-End%2C+at+Massive+Scale%2C+Together

In this presentation, Jennifer Fernick, senior vice president and global head of research, NCC Group, and Christopher+Robinson, director of security communications, Intel, will share key lessons learned in coordinating the industry-wide remediation of some of the most impactful vulnerabilities ever disclosed (Heartbleed, Shellshock, Rowhammer and BlueZ), present a threat model of the many unmitigated challenges to securing the open source ecosystem, share new data that illustrates just how fragile and interdependent the security of core infrastructure can be, debate the challenges to securing OSS at scale, and speak unspoken truths of coordinated disclosure and where it can fail.

When: Thursday, Aug. 5, 1:30-2:10 p.m. PDT (Virtual)

Where: Black Hat Virtual Platform, Swapcard

Registration: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.blackhat.com%2Fus-21%2Fregistration.html

Intel%26rsquo%3Bs+Security+Innovation+is+Building+the+Trusted+Foundation+for+Computing

As cyberattacks move down the layers of the system stack, software-only security is no longer sufficient. Intel’s product security starts at the foundational layer, architected to deliver advanced hardware-enabled security that helps protect potential attack surfaces. Join Suzy+Greenberg, vice president, Communications and Incident Response at Intel, to learn more about the security practices, technologies and solutions Intel uses to help create a trusted computing foundation that customers can depend on.

When: Wednesday, Aug. 4, 8-8:15 a.m. PDT (Virtual)

Where: Black Hat Virtual Platform, Swapcard

Registration: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.blackhat.com%2Fus-21%2Fregistration.html

Enabling+the+Holy+Grail+of+Cryptography%3A+Accelerating+Homomorphic+Encryption+with+Intel+Platforms

Homomorphic encryption (HE) is at an inflection point with overall performance suitable for use cases in regulated industries where preserving data privacy is paramount. Join Flavio+Bergamaschi, director and lead technologist, Private AI and Analytics at Intel, to learn more about software and hardware platforms for HE computation, using Intel's full systems approach to meet acceleration, reliability, availability, serviceability and security requirements.

When: Thursday, Aug. 5, 1:10-1:30 p.m. PDT (Virtual)

Where: Black Hat Virtual Platform, Swapcard

Registration: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.blackhat.com%2Fus-21%2Fregistration.html

DEF+CON+29

When:

Aug. 5-8, 2021

Where:

Virtual+Event+and+in+Las+Vegas

D0+N0+H4RM%3A+A+Healthcare+Security+Conversation

Physician hackers Christian “quaddi” Dameff, M.D. (UCSD), and Jeff “r3plicant” Tully, M.D. (UCSD), will moderate a panel of healthcare experts including Stephanie+Domas, director of Cybersecurity Strategy and Communications at Intel, Josh Corman (I am The Cavalry), Gabrielle Hempel (cloud security engineer and medical security researcher) and Jessica Wilkerson (U.S. FDA).

When: Friday, Aug. 6, 5 p.m. PDT (In-person and Virtual)

Where: Onsite at DEF CON; virtual stream through conference platform

Registration: https%3A%2F%2Fshop.defcon.org%2F

Ethics at the Edge: IoT as the Embodiment of AI for Rampant Intelligence Actuation

In the eyes of a smart device and its human controllers, the world is an immense source of data and power. The expanding Internet of Things ecosystem only adds fuel to this, empowering real-time automatic sensing and actuation, posing regulatory dilemmas, easily exploitable definitions of trusted entities and measurements of security, robustness and ethics that change apropos data in the blink of an eye. In this talk, Ria+Cheruvu, AI ethics lead architect at Intel, will dive into what the sociotechnical problem of ethics means at the edge in the context of machine learning/artificial intelligence.

When: Saturday, Aug. 7, 3:45-4:15 p.m. and 6:45-7:15 p.m. PDT (Virtual)

Where: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.twitch.tv%2Fiotvillage

Registration: Free

The Journey of Establishing IoT Trustworthiness and IoT Security Foundation

The Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem holds tremendous promise to promote innovation, productivity and societal benefits. Yet, with increased connectivity, concerns remain with the growing attack surface. This talk, by Dr. Anahit Tarkhanyan, principal engineer at Intel, Dr. Amit Elazari, director of Global Cybersecurity Policy and Government Affairs at Intel, and Ria Cheruvu, AI ethics lead architect at Intel, will introduce the latest developments in the IoT security policy landscape, proposals for confidence/certifications mechanisms emerging globally, and key IoT security baseline standards developments, while exploring the connection to the IoT trustworthiness concept across the IoT Supply Chain.

When: Saturday, Aug. 7, 5:15-6 p.m. and 8:15-9 p.m. PDT (Virtual)

Where: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.twitch.tv%2Fiotvillage

Registration: Free

BSides+Las+Vegas

When:

July 30-Aug. 1, 2021

Where:

Virtual+Event

Ghost DMA Attack & The SeDeFuS Conundrum

In this talk, Dr. Raghudeep Kannavara, security tech lead at Intel and Alan Sheng, software architect at Intel, will present a new class of DMA attack, i.e., Ghost DMA attack, that does not require physical access to the computer.

When: Saturday, July 31, 11 a.m. PDT (Virtual)

Where: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bsideslv.org%2Ftalks%231046305

Registration: Free

About Intel

Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), a leader in the semiconductor industry, is shaping the data-centric future with computing and communications technology that is the foundation of the world’s innovations. The company’s engineering expertise is helping address the world’s greatest challenges as well as helping secure, power and connect billions of devices and the infrastructure of the smart, connected world – from the cloud to the network to the edge and everything in between. Find more information about Intel at newsroom.intel.com and intel.com.

Intel and the Intel logo are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the United States and other countries.
*Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210728006048r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210728006048/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment