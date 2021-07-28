Silvergate Announces Pricing of $200 Million Depositary Shares Offering

Silvergate Capital Corporation (“Silvergate” or the “Company”) announced today the pricing of a public offering of 8,000,000 depositary shares, each representing 1/40th ownership interest in a share of its 5.375% Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, for gross proceeds of $200 million. Each share of preferred stock has a liquidation preference of $1,000 per share, equivalent to $25 per depositary share. The offering is expected to close on August 4, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

The net proceeds from the issuance and sale of the depositary shares, after deducting underwriting discount and commissions, and before the payment of estimated expenses, will be approximately $194.2 million. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed offering to further supplement the regulatory capital levels of the Company and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Silvergate Bank (the “Bank”), and for other general corporate purposes, which may include providing capital to support the Company’s growth organically or through strategic acquisitions, and other growth initiatives, including the Bank’s SEN Leverage lending product, custody and other digital asset services. Silvergate has applied to list the depositary shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “SIPrA”.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., and UBS Securities LLC are acting as joint book-running managers.

Silvergate has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus and preliminary prospectus supplement) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") for the offering to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read each of these documents and the other documents Silvergate has filed with the SEC and incorporated by reference in such documents for more complete information about Silvergate and this offering. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, Silvergate, any underwriter or any dealer participating in the offering will arrange to send you the prospectus if you request it by contacting Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC at 1-866-471-2526, Citigroup Global Markets Inc. at 1-800-831-9146, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC at 1-212-834-4533, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. at 1-800-966-1559 or UBS Securities LLC at 1-888-827-7275.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such state or jurisdiction.

About Silvergate

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE: SI) is the leading provider of innovative financial infrastructure solutions and services for the growing digital currency industry. The Company’s real-time payments platform, known as the Silvergate Exchange Network, is at the heart of its customer-centric suite of payments, lending and funding solutions serving an expanding class of digital currency companies and investors around the world. Silvergate is enabling the rapid growth of digital currency markets and reshaping global commerce for a digital currency future.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to, among other things, future events and our financial performance. These statements are often, but not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as “may,” “should,” “could,” “predict,” “potential,” “believe,” “will likely result,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “anticipate,” “seek,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “project,” “projection,” “forecast,” “goal,” “target,” “would,” “aim” and “outlook,” or the negative version of those words or other comparable words or phrases of a future or forward-looking nature. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry and management’s beliefs and certain assumptions made by management, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and beyond our control. The inclusion of these forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that such expectations, estimates and projections will be achieved. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. For information about other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements contained in this release, please refer to the Company's public reports filed with the SEC.

