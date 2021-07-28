Mcrae Capital Management Inc Buys United Rentals Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Workday Inc, Sells Apple Inc, International Business Machines Corp, Procter & Gamble Co

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Mcrae Capital Management Inc Buys United Rentals Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Workday Inc, Sells Apple Inc, International Business Machines Corp, Procter & Gamble Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Morristown, NJ, based Investment company Mcrae Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys United Rentals Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Workday Inc, The Hershey Co, Amazon.com Inc, sells Apple Inc, International Business Machines Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sysco Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Mcrae Capital Management Inc owns 111 stocks with a total value of $437 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of MCRAE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mcrae+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of MCRAE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
  1. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 88,532 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.38%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 79,415 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.88%
  3. Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH) - 68,280 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22%
  4. Perficient Inc (PRFT) - 226,490 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.00%
  5. Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 91,066 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.63%
New Purchase: United Rentals Inc (URI)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc initiated holding in United Rentals Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.95 and $348.14, with an estimated average price of $323.31. The stock is now traded at around $325.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 20,175 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15. The stock is now traded at around $211.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 28,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3630.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 70 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Royal Bank of Canada. The purchase prices were between $92.21 and $104.67, with an estimated average price of $98.99. The stock is now traded at around $101.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: NovoCure Ltd (NVCR)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc initiated holding in NovoCure Ltd. The purchase prices were between $130.4 and $225.58, with an estimated average price of $192.8. The stock is now traded at around $181.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $75.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Workday Inc (WDAY)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Workday Inc by 22.20%. The purchase prices were between $221.24 and $265.93, with an estimated average price of $240.65. The stock is now traded at around $234.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 26,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Hershey Co (HSY)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc added to a holding in The Hershey Co by 26.29%. The purchase prices were between $158.16 and $175.12, with an estimated average price of $168.18. The stock is now traded at around $176.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 12,572 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 51.28%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $142.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02.

Sold Out: Sysco Corp (SYY)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $74.71 and $86.26, with an estimated average price of $80.68.

Sold Out: Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (MSGS)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. The sale prices were between $169.81 and $192.03, with an estimated average price of $180.83.

Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62.

Reduced: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 29.21%. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $144.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. Mcrae Capital Management Inc still held 29,534 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 27.35%. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $141.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Mcrae Capital Management Inc still held 13,912 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 36.43%. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $138.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Mcrae Capital Management Inc still held 3,447 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 40.44%. The sale prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2721.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Mcrae Capital Management Inc still held 134 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 31.58%. The sale prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2727.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Mcrae Capital Management Inc still held 104 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc by 21.38%. The sale prices were between $71.72 and $79.85, with an estimated average price of $76.7. The stock is now traded at around $74.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Mcrae Capital Management Inc still held 2,941 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of MCRAE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:

1. MCRAE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MCRAE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MCRAE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MCRAE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider