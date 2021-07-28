Mcrae Capital Management Inc Buys United Rentals Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Workday Inc, Sells Apple Inc, International Business Machines Corp, Procter & Gamble Co

New Purchases: URI, CAT, AMZN, RY, RH, NVCR, PLTR, PFF, SCHD,

Morristown, NJ, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys United Rentals Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Workday Inc, The Hershey Co, Amazon.com Inc, sells Apple Inc, International Business Machines Corp, Procter & Gamble Co, Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF, Sysco Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. As of 2021Q2, Mcrae Capital Management Inc owns 111 stocks with a total value of $437 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 88,532 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.38% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 79,415 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.88% Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH) - 68,280 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22% Perficient Inc (PRFT) - 226,490 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.00% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 91,066 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.63%

Mcrae Capital Management Inc initiated holding in United Rentals Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.95 and $348.14, with an estimated average price of $323.31. The stock is now traded at around $325.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 20,175 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15. The stock is now traded at around $211.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 28,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3630.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 70 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Royal Bank of Canada. The purchase prices were between $92.21 and $104.67, with an estimated average price of $98.99. The stock is now traded at around $101.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc initiated holding in NovoCure Ltd. The purchase prices were between $130.4 and $225.58, with an estimated average price of $192.8. The stock is now traded at around $181.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $75.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Workday Inc by 22.20%. The purchase prices were between $221.24 and $265.93, with an estimated average price of $240.65. The stock is now traded at around $234.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 26,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc added to a holding in The Hershey Co by 26.29%. The purchase prices were between $158.16 and $175.12, with an estimated average price of $168.18. The stock is now traded at around $176.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 12,572 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 51.28%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $142.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $74.71 and $86.26, with an estimated average price of $80.68.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. The sale prices were between $169.81 and $192.03, with an estimated average price of $180.83.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 29.21%. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $144.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. Mcrae Capital Management Inc still held 29,534 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 27.35%. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $141.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Mcrae Capital Management Inc still held 13,912 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 36.43%. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $138.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Mcrae Capital Management Inc still held 3,447 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 40.44%. The sale prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2721.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Mcrae Capital Management Inc still held 134 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 31.58%. The sale prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2727.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Mcrae Capital Management Inc still held 104 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc by 21.38%. The sale prices were between $71.72 and $79.85, with an estimated average price of $76.7. The stock is now traded at around $74.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Mcrae Capital Management Inc still held 2,941 shares as of 2021-06-30.