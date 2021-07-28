Mcrae Capital Management Inc Buys United Rentals Inc, Caterpillar Inc, Workday Inc, Sells Apple Inc, International Business Machines Corp, Procter & Gamble Co

- New Purchases: URI, CAT, AMZN, RY, RH, NVCR, PLTR, PFF, SCHD,
- Added Positions: WDAY, SWKS, CHKP, HSY, BDX, PRFT, BMY, KEYS, WMT, VZ, GS, RTX, IVV, HPI, FB, IJH, CB, UPS, TXN, MCD, ISBC, TT, NEE, LUMN, ADP, CSCO, IJR,
- Reduced Positions: WSM, AAPL, LOW, IBM, ZBRA, PWR, Y, MSFT, PYPL, TMO, PG, ACN, NUAN, JNJ, LH, GOOGL, OMC, GOOG, ABT, HON, T, PEP, CVX, COST, WY, ED, VOO, INTU, XOM, UNH, DIS, BK,
- Sold Out: BND, SYY, NFLX, MSGS,
For the details of MCRAE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mcrae+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of MCRAE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
- PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 88,532 shares, 5.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.38%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 79,415 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.88%
- Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH) - 68,280 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22%
- Perficient Inc (PRFT) - 226,490 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.00%
- Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 91,066 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.63%
Mcrae Capital Management Inc initiated holding in United Rentals Inc. The purchase prices were between $288.95 and $348.14, with an estimated average price of $323.31. The stock is now traded at around $325.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 20,175 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Caterpillar Inc (CAT)
Mcrae Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Caterpillar Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.86 and $244.79, with an estimated average price of $231.15. The stock is now traded at around $211.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 28,020 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Mcrae Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3630.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 70 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Royal Bank of Canada (RY)
Mcrae Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Royal Bank of Canada. The purchase prices were between $92.21 and $104.67, with an estimated average price of $98.99. The stock is now traded at around $101.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: NovoCure Ltd (NVCR)
Mcrae Capital Management Inc initiated holding in NovoCure Ltd. The purchase prices were between $130.4 and $225.58, with an estimated average price of $192.8. The stock is now traded at around $181.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Mcrae Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $72.4 and $77.09, with an estimated average price of $75.21. The stock is now traded at around $75.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,945 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Workday Inc (WDAY)
Mcrae Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Workday Inc by 22.20%. The purchase prices were between $221.24 and $265.93, with an estimated average price of $240.65. The stock is now traded at around $234.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 26,475 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Hershey Co (HSY)
Mcrae Capital Management Inc added to a holding in The Hershey Co by 26.29%. The purchase prices were between $158.16 and $175.12, with an estimated average price of $168.18. The stock is now traded at around $176.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 12,572 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Walmart Inc (WMT)
Mcrae Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Walmart Inc by 51.28%. The purchase prices were between $135.17 and $142.42, with an estimated average price of $139.64. The stock is now traded at around $142.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,950 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The sale prices were between $84.14 and $85.79, with an estimated average price of $85.02.Sold Out: Sysco Corp (SYY)
Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $74.71 and $86.26, with an estimated average price of $80.68.Sold Out: Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (MSGS)
Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. The sale prices were between $169.81 and $192.03, with an estimated average price of $180.83.Sold Out: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Netflix Inc. The sale prices were between $484.98 and $555.31, with an estimated average price of $511.62.Reduced: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Mcrae Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Apple Inc by 29.21%. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28. The stock is now traded at around $144.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.37%. Mcrae Capital Management Inc still held 29,534 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Mcrae Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 27.35%. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $151.28, with an estimated average price of $142.75. The stock is now traded at around $141.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.17%. Mcrae Capital Management Inc still held 13,912 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)
Mcrae Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 36.43%. The sale prices were between $131.18 and $138.43, with an estimated average price of $135.29. The stock is now traded at around $138.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Mcrae Capital Management Inc still held 3,447 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Mcrae Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 40.44%. The sale prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2721.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.04%. Mcrae Capital Management Inc still held 134 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Mcrae Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 31.58%. The sale prices were between $2068.63 and $2545.64, with an estimated average price of $2375.56. The stock is now traded at around $2727.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.03%. Mcrae Capital Management Inc still held 104 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: Consolidated Edison Inc (ED)
Mcrae Capital Management Inc reduced to a holding in Consolidated Edison Inc by 21.38%. The sale prices were between $71.72 and $79.85, with an estimated average price of $76.7. The stock is now traded at around $74.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.01%. Mcrae Capital Management Inc still held 2,941 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of MCRAE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:
1. MCRAE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. MCRAE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. MCRAE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that MCRAE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment