Washington Trust Bank Buys Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Twitter Inc, Enterprise Products Partners LP, Sells PotlatchDeltic Corp, Ball Corp, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

Spokane, WA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Twitter Inc, Enterprise Products Partners LP, Equifax Inc, Prudential Financial Inc, sells PotlatchDeltic Corp, Ball Corp, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund, Uber Technologies Inc, AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Washington Trust Bank. As of 2021Q2, Washington Trust Bank owns 185 stocks with a total value of $844 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) - 1,805,060 shares, 19.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 139,776 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 233,438 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 60,549 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.37% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,467 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.65%

Washington Trust Bank initiated holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $333.88 and $378.28, with an estimated average price of $355.72. The stock is now traded at around $367.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 12,794 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Washington Trust Bank initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33. The stock is now traded at around $69.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 34,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Washington Trust Bank initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.1 and $108.51, with an estimated average price of $101.91. The stock is now traded at around $100.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,169 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Washington Trust Bank initiated holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $25.44, with an estimated average price of $23.62. The stock is now traded at around $23.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,872 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Washington Trust Bank initiated holding in Equifax Inc. The purchase prices were between $181.13 and $239.85, with an estimated average price of $222.41. The stock is now traded at around $258.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Washington Trust Bank initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.33 and $104.45, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $91.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,261 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Washington Trust Bank sold out a holding in PotlatchDeltic Corp. The sale prices were between $51.58 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $57.55.

Washington Trust Bank sold out a holding in Ball Corp. The sale prices were between $79.19 and $93.98, with an estimated average price of $86.51.

Washington Trust Bank sold out a holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund. The sale prices were between $16.9 and $17.86, with an estimated average price of $17.34.

Washington Trust Bank sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286.

Washington Trust Bank sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79.

Washington Trust Bank sold out a holding in Exelixis Inc. The sale prices were between $17.95 and $25.56, with an estimated average price of $23.3.