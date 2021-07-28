Washington Trust Bank Buys Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Twitter Inc, Enterprise Products Partners LP, Sells PotlatchDeltic Corp, Ball Corp, Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

- New Purchases: MLM, TWTR, EPD, EFX, PRU, DHI,
- Added Positions: CMCSA, AMZN, NKE, BRK.A, PGR, LHX, ICE, V, UNP, VUG, AMD, SBUX, RSG, MCD, HD, KMI, BAC, VNQI, VXUS, VNQ, CSCO, DLR, LIN, PFE, CLR, AVGO, EBAY, FDX, VZ, ISTB, IRM,
- Reduced Positions: AMAT, DE, IVV, UBER, MSFT, GOOGL, UNH, ANTM, ROK, GS, AMGN, T, BMY, HON, NVDA, GD, IWF, MA, INTC, IBM, IPG, JNJ, ORCL, PEP, QCOM, TJX, MO, WMT, ABBV, ADP, PPL, PSX, RTX, NSC, SPY, TGT, VO, MCK, WBA, WFC, KO, AXP, GOOG, AMCR, AMT, AMP, BA, EFA, COG, CVX, LMT, D, DUK, DHR, ETN, LLY, FE, GE, GILD, IWM,
- Sold Out: PCH, BLL, NVG, ACN, ADI, TFC, EXEL, IWP,
These are the top 5 holdings of WASHINGTON TRUST BANK
- PACCAR Inc (PCAR) - 1,805,060 shares, 19.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 139,776 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.34%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 233,438 shares, 3.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.17%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 60,549 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.37%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,467 shares, 2.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.65%
Washington Trust Bank initiated holding in Martin Marietta Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $333.88 and $378.28, with an estimated average price of $355.72. The stock is now traded at around $367.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 12,794 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Washington Trust Bank initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $50.11 and $72.45, with an estimated average price of $61.33. The stock is now traded at around $69.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 34,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)
Washington Trust Bank initiated holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $91.1 and $108.51, with an estimated average price of $101.91. The stock is now traded at around $100.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,169 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)
Washington Trust Bank initiated holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $25.44, with an estimated average price of $23.62. The stock is now traded at around $23.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 9,872 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Equifax Inc (EFX)
Washington Trust Bank initiated holding in Equifax Inc. The purchase prices were between $181.13 and $239.85, with an estimated average price of $222.41. The stock is now traded at around $258.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)
Washington Trust Bank initiated holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.33 and $104.45, with an estimated average price of $93.77. The stock is now traded at around $91.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,261 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: PotlatchDeltic Corp (PCH)
Washington Trust Bank sold out a holding in PotlatchDeltic Corp. The sale prices were between $51.58 and $63.44, with an estimated average price of $57.55.Sold Out: Ball Corp (BLL)
Washington Trust Bank sold out a holding in Ball Corp. The sale prices were between $79.19 and $93.98, with an estimated average price of $86.51.Sold Out: Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NVG)
Washington Trust Bank sold out a holding in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund. The sale prices were between $16.9 and $17.86, with an estimated average price of $17.34.Sold Out: Accenture PLC (ACN)
Washington Trust Bank sold out a holding in Accenture PLC. The sale prices were between $276.25 and $296.43, with an estimated average price of $286.Sold Out: Truist Financial Corp (TFC)
Washington Trust Bank sold out a holding in Truist Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $52.81 and $62.14, with an estimated average price of $58.79.Sold Out: Exelixis Inc (EXEL)
Washington Trust Bank sold out a holding in Exelixis Inc. The sale prices were between $17.95 and $25.56, with an estimated average price of $23.3.
Here is the complete portfolio of WASHINGTON TRUST BANK.
1. WASHINGTON TRUST BANK's Undervalued Stocks
2. WASHINGTON TRUST BANK's Top Growth Companies, and
3. WASHINGTON TRUST BANK's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that WASHINGTON TRUST BANK keeps buying
