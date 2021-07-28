Logo
Loveless Wealth Management LLC Buys Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF, iShares U.S. Transportation ETF, Sells AT&T Inc, Equity Residential

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Loveless Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF, iShares U.S. Transportation ETF, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), Honeywell International Inc, sells AT&T Inc, Equity Residential during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Loveless Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Loveless Wealth Management LLC owns 124 stocks with a total value of $164 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Loveless Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/loveless+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Loveless Wealth Management LLC
  1. Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 130,897 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.18%
  2. Deere & Co (DE) - 13,005 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.43%
  3. Realty Income Corp (O) - 67,473 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22%
  4. Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 27,825 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.00%
  5. Caterpillar Inc (CAT) - 18,100 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3%
New Purchase: iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (IYT)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF. The purchase prices were between $255.46 and $278.28, with an estimated average price of $266.8. The stock is now traded at around $250.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,418 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Honeywell International Inc (HON)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15. The stock is now traded at around $230.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,412 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.78 and $118.18, with an estimated average price of $111.2. The stock is now traded at around $121.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,155 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.76 and $35.98, with an estimated average price of $32.91. The stock is now traded at around $36.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $36.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 53.42%. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $102.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 11,695 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 167.48%. The purchase prices were between $58.58 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $61.4. The stock is now traded at around $66.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 10,044 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) (XLRE)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) by 48.71%. The purchase prices were between $39.24 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $42.58. The stock is now traded at around $46.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 22,561 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Verizon Communications Inc (VZ)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 33.01%. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 21,136 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55.23%. The purchase prices were between $64.94 and $69.39, with an estimated average price of $67.7. The stock is now traded at around $68.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,580 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: The Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Loveless Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc by 44.96%. The purchase prices were between $144.76 and $161.67, with an estimated average price of $155.09. The stock is now traded at around $146.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,740 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Loveless Wealth Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Loveless Wealth Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Loveless Wealth Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Loveless Wealth Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Loveless Wealth Management LLC keeps buying
insider

insider