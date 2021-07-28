Loveless Wealth Management LLC Buys Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF, iShares U.S. Transportation ETF, Sells AT&T Inc, Equity Residential

New Purchases: IYT, HON, FTEC, ELAN, FCX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Industrial Select Sector SPDR, Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF, iShares U.S. Transportation ETF, Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The), Honeywell International Inc, sells AT&T Inc, Equity Residential during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Loveless Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Loveless Wealth Management LLC owns 124 stocks with a total value of $164 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) - 130,897 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.18% Deere & Co (DE) - 13,005 shares, 2.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.43% Realty Income Corp (O) - 67,473 shares, 2.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.22% Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK) - 27,825 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.00% Caterpillar Inc (CAT) - 18,100 shares, 2.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3%

Loveless Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF. The purchase prices were between $255.46 and $278.28, with an estimated average price of $266.8. The stock is now traded at around $250.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 1,418 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Loveless Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Honeywell International Inc. The purchase prices were between $212.5 and $232.95, with an estimated average price of $224.15. The stock is now traded at around $230.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 1,412 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Loveless Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $103.78 and $118.18, with an estimated average price of $111.2. The stock is now traded at around $121.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 2,155 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Loveless Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.76 and $35.98, with an estimated average price of $32.91. The stock is now traded at around $36.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 6,490 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Loveless Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.93 and $44.8, with an estimated average price of $38.85. The stock is now traded at around $36.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,890 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Loveless Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 53.42%. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $102.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 11,695 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Loveless Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 167.48%. The purchase prices were between $58.58 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $61.4. The stock is now traded at around $66.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 10,044 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Loveless Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (The) by 48.71%. The purchase prices were between $39.24 and $45.44, with an estimated average price of $42.58. The stock is now traded at around $46.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 22,561 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Loveless Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 33.01%. The purchase prices were between $55.82 and $59.52, with an estimated average price of $57.4. The stock is now traded at around $55.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 21,136 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Loveless Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 55.23%. The purchase prices were between $64.94 and $69.39, with an estimated average price of $67.7. The stock is now traded at around $68.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,580 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Loveless Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in The Travelers Companies Inc by 44.96%. The purchase prices were between $144.76 and $161.67, with an estimated average price of $155.09. The stock is now traded at around $146.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,740 shares as of 2021-06-30.