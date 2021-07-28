Nbt Bank N A Buys APA Corp, Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, Capital One Financial Corp, Sells ViacomCBS Inc, KeyCorp, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

New Purchases: APA, BLV, COF, MTZ, VFC, VB, VV,

APA, BLV, COF, MTZ, VFC, VB, VV, Added Positions: IEMG, SCHZ, BA, IEFA, BIV, IGSB, ALL, HYG, EFA, PFF, IAGG, GLD, BKLN, WMT, IBM, WM, WBA, VWO,

IEMG, SCHZ, BA, IEFA, BIV, IGSB, ALL, HYG, EFA, PFF, IAGG, GLD, BKLN, WMT, IBM, WM, WBA, VWO, Reduced Positions: MSFT, NBTB, AAPL, JPM, MDY, LOW, XLK, GOOG, PEP, PG, TROW, MCD, JNJ, SPY, SCHD, CAT, INTC, ABT, NKE, TGT, UNP, DIS, SPDW, HON, HD, CVX, FB, DHR, KO, VCIT, T, SLB, XLRE, XLI, XLF, TJX, JPST, IWM, V, DON, UNH, DIA, DES, CARR, XLY, WFC, AWK, GOOGL, CMCSA, COST, CVS, ETN, BRK.B, NEE, GS, BAC, LMT, MCHP, NUE, ORCL, MO, NSC, AROW, ADP, BDX, AMT, XLB, SCHA, SPEM, MOO, APD, BAX, CL, IYZ, COP, GLW, BND, OTIS, KHC, EMR, GSK, MA, MDLZ, GWW, MDT, USB, TXN, MET, NVS, PEG,

MSFT, NBTB, AAPL, JPM, MDY, LOW, XLK, GOOG, PEP, PG, TROW, MCD, JNJ, SPY, SCHD, CAT, INTC, ABT, NKE, TGT, UNP, DIS, SPDW, HON, HD, CVX, FB, DHR, KO, VCIT, T, SLB, XLRE, XLI, XLF, TJX, JPST, IWM, V, DON, UNH, DIA, DES, CARR, XLY, WFC, AWK, GOOGL, CMCSA, COST, CVS, ETN, BRK.B, NEE, GS, BAC, LMT, MCHP, NUE, ORCL, MO, NSC, AROW, ADP, BDX, AMT, XLB, SCHA, SPEM, MOO, APD, BAX, CL, IYZ, COP, GLW, BND, OTIS, KHC, EMR, GSK, MA, MDLZ, GWW, MDT, USB, TXN, MET, NVS, PEG, Sold Out: VIAC, KEY,

Investment company Nbt Bank N A Current Portfolio ) buys APA Corp, Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, Capital One Financial Corp, MasTec Inc, VF Corp, sells ViacomCBS Inc, KeyCorp, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nbt Bank N A . As of 2021Q2, Nbt Bank N A owns 239 stocks with a total value of $717 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NBT BANK N A 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nbt+bank+n+a+/current-portfolio/portfolio

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR) - 1,011,707 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 242,364 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.03% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 106,568 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.17% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 208,599 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10% JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 109,439 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.8%

Nbt Bank N A initiated holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.87 and $103.44, with an estimated average price of $99.44. The stock is now traded at around $105.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nbt Bank N A initiated holding in APA Corp. The purchase prices were between $17 and $23.52, with an estimated average price of $20.48. The stock is now traded at around $19.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nbt Bank N A initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $220.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 893 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nbt Bank N A initiated holding in VF Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.61 and $90.05, with an estimated average price of $83.19. The stock is now traded at around $82.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,454 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nbt Bank N A initiated holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $184.72 and $200.75, with an estimated average price of $194.45. The stock is now traded at around $205.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nbt Bank N A initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $127.23 and $166.29, with an estimated average price of $150.34. The stock is now traded at around $161.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nbt Bank N A added to a holding in Allstate Corp by 46.32%. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $139.26, with an estimated average price of $128.88. The stock is now traded at around $130.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,685 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nbt Bank N A added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 51.03%. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,763 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nbt Bank N A added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 34.74%. The purchase prices were between $87.84 and $90.01, with an estimated average price of $89.02. The stock is now traded at around $91.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,895 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nbt Bank N A added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 20.99%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $169.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,133 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nbt Bank N A added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 28.63%. The purchase prices were between $21.91 and $22.15, with an estimated average price of $22.04. The stock is now traded at around $22.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 15,725 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Nbt Bank N A sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42.

Nbt Bank N A sold out a holding in KeyCorp. The sale prices were between $19.84 and $23.52, with an estimated average price of $21.68.