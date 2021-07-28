Logo
Nbt Bank N A Buys APA Corp, Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, Capital One Financial Corp, Sells ViacomCBS Inc, KeyCorp, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Nbt Bank N A (Current Portfolio) buys APA Corp, Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, Capital One Financial Corp, MasTec Inc, VF Corp, sells ViacomCBS Inc, KeyCorp, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Nbt Bank N A . As of 2021Q2, Nbt Bank N A owns 239 stocks with a total value of $717 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NBT BANK N A 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nbt+bank+n+a+/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of NBT BANK N A
  1. FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index (GUNR) - 1,011,707 shares, 5.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77%
  2. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 242,364 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.03%
  3. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 106,568 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.17%
  4. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 208,599 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.10%
  5. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 109,439 shares, 2.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.8%
New Purchase: Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (BLV)

Nbt Bank N A initiated holding in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $96.87 and $103.44, with an estimated average price of $99.44. The stock is now traded at around $105.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,800 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: APA Corp (APA)

Nbt Bank N A initiated holding in APA Corp. The purchase prices were between $17 and $23.52, with an estimated average price of $20.48. The stock is now traded at around $19.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 13,050 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB)

Nbt Bank N A initiated holding in Vanguard Small Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $211.25 and $227.49, with an estimated average price of $220.99. The stock is now traded at around $220.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 893 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: VF Corp (VFC)

Nbt Bank N A initiated holding in VF Corp. The purchase prices were between $76.61 and $90.05, with an estimated average price of $83.19. The stock is now traded at around $82.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,454 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Vanguard Large Cap ETF (VV)

Nbt Bank N A initiated holding in Vanguard Large Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $184.72 and $200.75, with an estimated average price of $194.45. The stock is now traded at around $205.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Capital One Financial Corp (COF)

Nbt Bank N A initiated holding in Capital One Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $127.23 and $166.29, with an estimated average price of $150.34. The stock is now traded at around $161.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,355 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Allstate Corp (ALL)

Nbt Bank N A added to a holding in Allstate Corp by 46.32%. The purchase prices were between $114.9 and $139.26, with an estimated average price of $128.88. The stock is now traded at around $130.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,685 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Nbt Bank N A added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 51.03%. The purchase prices were between $54.35 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $54.64. The stock is now traded at around $54.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 6,763 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)

Nbt Bank N A added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 34.74%. The purchase prices were between $87.84 and $90.01, with an estimated average price of $89.02. The stock is now traded at around $91.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 5,895 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Nbt Bank N A added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 20.99%. The purchase prices were between $159.96 and $178.77, with an estimated average price of $169.76. The stock is now traded at around $169.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 2,133 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)

Nbt Bank N A added to a holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 28.63%. The purchase prices were between $21.91 and $22.15, with an estimated average price of $22.04. The stock is now traded at around $22.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 15,725 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Nbt Bank N A sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $37.92 and $46, with an estimated average price of $41.42.

Sold Out: KeyCorp (KEY)

Nbt Bank N A sold out a holding in KeyCorp. The sale prices were between $19.84 and $23.52, with an estimated average price of $21.68.



