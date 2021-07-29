Columbia Sportswear Company Releases 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report

Today, Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ: COLM) released its 2020+Corporate+Responsibility+Report, which includes performance highlights and progress made throughout 2020 in the three main areas of focus in its corporate responsibility strategy – empowering people, sustaining places and responsible practices.

Despite a wildly challenging year, which affected operations across the globe, Corporate Responsibility remained a priority for Columbia Sportswear Company in 2020.

“Throughout the year, we remained true to our core values by continuing to invest in our employees and sustainable manufacturing processes, while focusing on urgent social challenges,” said Tim Boyle, Chairman, President and CEO. “I’m proud that our employees rose to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, not only by being as productive as ever, but by excelling.”

The report highlights work accomplished by its four primary brands – Columbia, SOREL, Mountain Hardwear and prAna. In 2020, Columbia Sportswear Company:

Set a climate target goal of 30% reduction in manufacturing emissions by 2030.

Established a senior-level Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Leadership Team and introduced three new Employee Resource Groups

Built seven new water towers in our manufacturing partners’ communities, bringing our total to 22 water towers built through the Columbia Clean Drinking Water Program. Each water tower provides up to 1,800 people per day with clean drinking water.

Donated nearly $1,900,000 to charitable causes or organizations.

Had at least 72% of styles across brands that contained one or more preferred material attributes.

Diverted 2.6 million polybags from landfills due to prAna eliminating polybags from certain products.

The report also features spotlights on CSC’s response to COVID-19, voting, social and racial justice, and climate.

To learn more about Columbia Sportswear Company’s corporate responsibility efforts, view the 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report here. The Company has also released a Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Index, which discloses the Company’s corporate responsibility efforts in accordance with SASB industry-specific standards and can be viewed here.

