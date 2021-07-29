Logo
Rallybio Corporation Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Rallybio Corporation (Rallybio), a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of life-transforming therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,200,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $13.00 per share. The gross proceeds of the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Rallybio, are expected to be approximately $80.6 million. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on July 29, 2021 under the ticker symbol “RLYB.” The offering is expected to close on August 2, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Rallybio has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 930,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares are being offered by Rallybio.

Jefferies, Cowen and Evercore ISI are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering.

A registration statement relating to the offering of these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and became effective on July 28, 2021. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained from Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at [email protected]; Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY, 11717, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by e-mail at [email protected]; and Evercore Group L.L.C., Attention: Equity Capital Markets, 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, New York 10055, or by telephone at (888) 474-0200, or by email at [email protected].

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Rallybio

Rallybio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of life-transforming therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Since its launch in January 2018, Rallybio has built a portfolio of promising product candidates, which are now in development to address rare diseases in the areas of hematology, immuno-inflammation, maternal fetal health and metabolic disorders. The Company’s mission is being advanced by a team of highly experienced biopharma industry leaders with extensive research, development, and rare disease expertise. Rallybio is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut, with an additional facility at the University of Connecticut’s Technology Incubation Program in Farmington, Connecticut. For more information, please visit www.rallybio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, including statements about the completion, timing and size of the initial public offering and the commencement of trading on the Nasdaq Global Market. Each forward-looking statement is subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions and no assurance can be given that the initial public offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described or at all. Completion of the initial public offering and the terms thereof are subject to numerous factors, many of which are beyond the control of Rallybio, including, without limitation, market conditions, failure of customary closing conditions and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the preliminary prospectus that forms a part of the effective registration statement filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the current expectations of Rallybio’s management team and speak only as of the date hereof and Rallybio specifically disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210728006119r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210728006119/en/

