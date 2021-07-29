INSBANK Parent, InsCorp, Inc., Reports 2nd Quarter Earnings Growth

PR Newswire

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InsCorp, parent company to INSBANK (OTCQX:IBTN), today reported second quarter earnings of $1,369,000, or $0.47 per share compared to $549,000 and $.19 per share for the same period in 2020. Year-to-date earnings were $2,659,000, or $0.91 per share, which was a 107.6% increase over the prior year of $1,281,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2020. Net interest margin improved for the third consecutive quarter, as repricing liabilities drove a decrease in the bank's cost of funding. "Our team made steady progress on both short and long-term goals this quarter," said Jim Rieniets, President and CEO of INSBANK. "Growth, margin enhancement, and reduction in non-performing assets all contributed to a double-digit return for our shareholders."

Driven by a variety of on-going technology initiatives, in the second quarter INSBANK also surpassed some of its own peak performance ratios. On a year-to-date basis the bank's efficiency ratio improved to 51%, while assets per employee continued to grow, eclipsing $14 million for the first time ever. "Fintech is rapidly changing the banking landscape, as market share and capital are migrating to institutions capable of both meeting the customer digitally as well as employing technology to operate efficiently," said Rieniets. "Driven by a culture that embraces continuous improvement, our team is meeting the technology challenge as evidenced by these operating metrics," Rieniets continued.

Highlights of the quarter and year-over-year include (Peer data is as of March 31, 2021):

Total assets grew $66.5 million year over year or 11.2% as of June 30, 2021 .

year over year or 11.2% as of . Non-interest bearing deposits grew $14.6 million or 21.9% during the 12 months ended June 30, 2021 .

or 21.9% during the 12 months ended . Loans generated through the government's SBA-PPP Phase II program totaled $19 million .

. Deferred loan fees related to the PPP loans is approximately $770,000 at June 30, 2021 .

at . Efficiency ratio was 51.1% at June 30, 2021 , comparing favorably to the bank's FDIC peer group average of 60.7%.

, comparing favorably to the bank's FDIC peer group average of 60.7%. Non-Interest Expense to Total Average Assets was 1.64% for the six months ended June 30, 2021 , slightly lower than 1.78% for the same period in 2020 and compared favorably to the bank's FDIC peer group average of 2.43%.

, slightly lower than 1.78% for the same period in 2020 and compared favorably to the bank's FDIC peer group average of 2.43%. Cost of all interest-bearing funding was .98% for the three months ended June 30, 2021 decreasing from 1.63% for the same period in 2020.

decreasing from 1.63% for the same period in 2020. Assets per employee remained strong at $14.3 million , compared to the FDIC peer group of $6.6 million .

, compared to the FDIC peer group of . The bank's tier 1 capital ratio was 12.1%, while total risk-based capital was 13.3%.

The allowance for loan and lease losses was 1.45% exclusive of PPP loan balances and 1.35% including PPP balances, slightly lower than the bank's FDIC peer group average of 1.37%.

Annualized return on tangible common equity for the year was 10.09% for the six months ended June 30, 2021

Tangible book value increased $0.80 to $18.04 during the quarter primarily by virtue of retained earnings less a dividend of $.12 per share.

About INSBANK

Since 2000, INSBANK has offered its clients highly personal services provided by experienced relationship managers, and has utilized technologies to deliver those services efficiently and conveniently. TMA Medical Banking and Medquity are both divisions of INSBANK. TMA Medical Banking provides banking services to members of the Tennessee Medical Association, while Medquity offers healthcare banking solutions to individuals beyond the scope of Tennessee, whether they are still in residency, practicing or entering retirement. INSBANK is owned by InsCorp, Inc., a Tennessee bank holding company. The bank has offices in Nashville at 2106 Crestmoor Road, and in Brentwood at 5614 Franklin Pike Circle. For more information, please visit www.insbank.com

InsCorp, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (000's) (unaudited)

















June 30,

December 31,

June 30,



2021

2020

2020 Assets











Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 15,785

$ 8,219

$ 4,986 Interest Bearing Deposits 57,637

33,356

32,297 Securities

16,093

17,039

23,508













Loans

534,574

525,235

500,025 Allowance for Loan Losses (7,225)

(7,365)

(6,480) Net Loans

527,349

517,870

493,545













Premises and Equipment, net 13,437

13,630

13,831 Bank Owned Life Insurance 12,486

10,115

9,989 Restricted Equity Securities 8,630

7,612

6,299 Goodwill and Related Intangibles, net 1,091

1,091

1,091 Other Assets 7,640

8,298

8,090













Total Assets $ 660,148

$ 617,230

$ 593,636













Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity









Liabilities











Deposits













Non-interest-bearing $ 81,376

$ 52,665

$ 66,773

Interest-bearing 452,422

417,731

397,941

Total Deposits 533,798

470,396

464,714













Federal Home Loan Bank Advances 40,000

50,000

49,000 Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Fund 14,070

18,412

8,400 Subordinated Debentures 15,000

15,000

15,000 Federal Funds Purchased -

7,000

- Other Liabilities 3,190

5,328

6,079 Total Liabilities 606,058

566,136

543,193













Shareholders' Equity











Common Stock 31,585

31,190

31,155

Treasury Stock (663)

(681)

-

Accumulated Retained Earnings 22,666

20,377

18,948

Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income 502

208

340

Total Stockholders' Equity 54,090

51,094

50,443 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 660,148

$ 617,230

$ 593,636













Tangible Book Value $ 18.04

$ 17.24

$ 16.85

InsCorp, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (000's) (Unaudited)

















Six Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

June 30, 2021













Interest Income $ 11,998

$ 22,694

$ 11,780 Interest Expense 2,672

7,221

3,975 Net Interest Income 9,326

15,473

7,805 Provision for Loan Losses 1,025

2,400

1,100 Non-Interest Income











Service Charges on Deposit Accounts 119

212

103

Bank Owned Life Insurance 121

251

124

Gain on Interest Rate Hedges and Security sales 307

-

-

Other 583

705

383 Non-Interest Expense











Salaries and Benefits 3,356

6,200

3,137

Occupancy and equipment 644

1,233

584

Data Processing 293

553

270

Marketing and Advertising 208

349

152

Other 1,011

1,843

983 Net income from Operations 3,919

4,063

2,189













Interest Expense-Subordinated Debt 478

956

478 Income Before Income Taxes 3,441

3,107

1,711 Income Tax Expense (782)

(674)

(430) Net Income $ 2,659

$ 2,433

$ 1,281













Return on Weighted Average Common Shares $ 0.91

$ 0.83

$ 0.44

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insbank-parent-inscorp-inc-reports-2nd-quarter-earnings-growth-301343854.html

SOURCE INSBANK