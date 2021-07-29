Domino's Pizza Inc (DPZ) CEO Richard E Jr Allison Sold $15.6 million of Shares

CEO of Domino's Pizza Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Richard E Jr Allison (insider trades) sold 29,360 shares of DPZ on 07/26/2021 at an average price of $532.08 a share. The total sale was $15.6 million.
