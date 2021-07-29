Logo
Aduro Clean Technologies Commences Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Author's Avatar
ACCESSWIRE
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

SANRIA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Aduro Clean Technologies Inc. (CSE:ACT)(OTCQB:ACTHF)(FSE:9D50) (the "Company" or "Aduro Clean Technologies"), a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle plastics and transform heavy crude and renewable oils into new-era resources and higher-value fuels, is pleased to announce the listing of its common shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE), also known as Börse Frankfurt, effective July 28, 2021, under the trading symbol "9D50" (WKN: A3CMR8 ISIN: CA0074081070). The listing will complement the Company's listings on the CSE and the OTCQB Market.

"Expanding our trading platforms both makes it easier for investors to acquire our shares and enhances our trading liquidity," said Ofer Vicus, CEO of Aduro Clean Technologies. "Our Frankfurt listing is expected to facilitate the process of trading of our shares by investors in Europe and internationally."

The FSE, operated by Deutsche Börse AG, is one of the world's largest trading centres for securities and the largest of the eight stock exchanges in Germany.

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics, transform heavy crude oil and bitumen into lighter and higher-producing substances, and renewable oils into higher-value fuels. The Company's Hydrochemolytic™ technology activates unique properties of water in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost - a game-changing approach that converts waste into 21st-century resources. With funding and support from Bioindustrial Innovation Canada, the Company is developing a pre-pilot reactor system to convert and upgrade heavy petroleum feedstock to lighter petroleum oil. Additional information on Aduro Clean Technologies is available on the Company's website at adurocleantech.com.

For further information, please contact:

Ofer Vicus, CEO
[email protected]

Craig MacPhail, Investor Relations
[email protected]
604-362-7011

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

The CSE has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

SOURCE: Aduro Clean Technologies Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/657489/Aduro-Clean-Technologies-Commences-Trading-on-the-Frankfurt-Stock-Exchange

img.ashx?id=657489

