Rapid Nutrition Attracts Notable Investor Confidence with Swiss Investors Exercising Conversion Notices

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 29, 2021 / Rapid Nutrition PLC ( BOURSE:ALRPD, Financial)(OTCQB:RPNRF), a natural healthcare company focused on sports nutrition, diet management and life sciences products with increasing worldwide distribution, is continuing to benefit from its focus on organic health and wellness across the globe as its cadre of Swiss investors exercises additional conversion notices. This action provides strong indication that the company's management team is making further progress in its key strategies and outreach.

"It is heartening to see some of our largest investors further back our management team, which remains focused on enhancing shareholder value and continuing to strengthen our global presence and initiatives," said Rapid Nutrition CEO Simon St. Ledger. "This capital increase reinforces our growth strategy while bolstering our balance sheet as we move into the second half of the year with a mind towards implementation and growth. As always, we appreciate the notable vote of confidence."

Earlier this year, Rapid Nutrition announced that it had collectively placed convertible instruments notably with Swiss Asset Manager Alternative Gestion S.A and Nice & Green an independent Swiss investment company. This conversion will increase Rapid Nutrition's share capital to a total number of voting rights of 43,279,811, pursuant to the entry in the commercial register. The proceeds dedicated to funding the company's growth plans in 2021 and beyond.

The new shares will be allotted subject only to admission to listing of the new shares. Such listing is expected to take place in due course.

Dedicated to the development and distribution of premium, science-based health and wellness brands across the globe, Rapid Nutrition shares a wealth of award-winning products with consumers who are passionate about innovations that are "made by nature, refined by science." Rapid Nutrition's first-class scientific team matches the experience of its management team to keep both the company and consumers on top of the latest industry trends and developments, while aligning with industry leaders worldwide to deliver effective supplements and solutions. Rapid Nutrition aims to be the supplier of choice globally by offering premium brands with the highest-quality ingredients to deliver maximum results.

