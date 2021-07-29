Accenture Acquires Openmind in Italy to Help Clients Reimagine Commerce Experiences

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has acquired Openmind, a boutique commerce agency in Italy with key capabilities in cloud-based platforms, to meet client demand in the rapidly growing commerce market and deliver transformative experiences.

Notably the first acquisition for Accenture Interactive in the country, Openmind boasts a multidisciplinary consulting approach in the areas of commerce, content, strategy, experience design and technology, which will enhance Accenture Interactive’s capabilities to deliver greater operational excellence to clients across all industry sectors, particularly luxury and fashion. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Spurred by the pandemic, the Italian fashion industry has rapidly accelerated towards ecommerce and online sales and expects to see double-digit growth in the next three years1, resulting in the need for requisite skills to deliver data-driven, human-centric digital experiences across connected platforms and leading cloud technologies. The acquisition of Openmind will continue to scale Accenture Interactive’s commerce capabilities in the region, offering clients strategy and implementation of seamless commerce experiences on platforms including, Adobe, Salesforce and SAP along with helping meet clients’ ambitions for international expansion through Accenture’s global delivery network.

“We are delighted to welcome the Openmind team who will join us in our mission to drive greater impact and commerce efficiencies for our clients in Italy and around the world,” said Massimo Morielli, president of Europe for Accenture Interactive. “The pandemic accelerated the shift to buying things online in a major way and has opened up a world of opportunities to brands to transform the commerce experience. They cannot ignore the direction their customers are heading in and the deep experience of the Openmind team will ensure our clients have the tools needed to create these seamless experiences.”

Founded in 2004, Openmind, based in Monza, Italy, works with some of the world’s leading luxury and fashion brands and was recently named in the Financial Times’ FT 1000: Europe’s Fastest Growing Companies list. Approximately 110 employees from Openmind will join Accenture Interactive in Italy, bringing deep technical skills and a proven reputation with clients.

“The future cannot be predicted, but we can help build it," said Ivano Cauli, CEO of Openmind, “We are excited to join the Accenture Interactive team to help deliver superior commerce solutions by using the power of leading platforms to transform the commerce experience. We are thrilled to be able to further our mission through Accenture Interactive’s proven track record as a leader in the industry, which we are confident will drive success and growth for clients.”

Accenture Interactive’s commerce offering is centered on supporting clients design and implement transformative experiences for the consumer, offering expertise in emerging platforms and modern commerce architectures such as headless and composable commerce.

