InvestorBrandNetwork Announces M.A.D. Casters Interview with PlantX Life Inc. CEO Julia Frank

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — InvestorBrandNetwork (“IBN”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company for private and public entities, today announces that Julia Frank , CEO of PlantX Life Inc. (CSE: VEGA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) ( PLTXF) , the company behind the one-stop-shop for everything plant-based, recently appeared on the Make a Difference (“M.A.D.”) Casters podcast. M.A.D. Casters is a series that helps people learn ways in which they can find the passion to make a difference in their lives, whether financial, spiritual or personal, and in turn make a difference in their communities and the world.



The broadcast, hosted by youth pastor and investor Bryan Saint-Louis, is available for on-demand viewing on M.A.D. Casters.

During the interview, Frank shared her amazing story and entrepreneurial journey – how she came from Germany, went to the Bahamas, worked for BMW, and then ended up leading PlantX Life.

“I had an amazing contract [with BMW]; I basically had a contract until the end of my life. I don't know if something [like this] exists in the U.S. In Germany, when you're doing a really good job, after a while you get offered an endless contract,” Frank said. “My parents were really happy that I had a secure job. So, even when I get children, you keep that position. You get paid even though you're leaving for your kids, so it was actually a great position. But I was always like, ‘No, I want to do something that I'm passionate about’.”

Frank also shared three of the most important lessons she learned along the way. The first of these is the importance of passion and following your gut, even over job security.

“You can only be successful at something you're really, really passionate about. Obviously, it's great when you have a job that can cover your bills, but, in the end, if you really want to have an impact and change something, you must do what you're passionate about – whatever that might be,” she added. “So, follow, follow, follow your passion. Do what feels right for you. Follow your gut feeling… Take the risk; don't make yourself too comfortable. If it doesn't work out, you can still change the direction. When you feel too comfortable in a situation, then it's time to change something. That’s how I felt. I was getting comfortable with what I did for BMW, so I knew I had to change something.”

Throughout the interview, Frank emphasized the importance of the final lesson – impact and purpose.

“I want to have a real impact. I want to do something that makes sense for me. I believe that everything happens for a reason. When you face a challenge, or something bad happens in your life, remember this — like my mom used to tell me — when one door closes, another door opens… I don't think that it was a coincidence that I went to the Bahamas and met Sean [Dollinger]. Everything happens for a reason.”

Learn more by viewing the full interview at M.A.D. Casters.

About PlantX Life Inc.

As the digital face of the plant-based community, PlantX's platform is the one-stop-shop for everything plant-based. With its fast-growing category verticals, the company offers customers across North America more than 10,000 plant-based products. In addition to offering meal and indoor plant deliveries, the company currently has plans underway to expand its product lines to include cosmetics, clothing and its own water brand – but the business is not limited to an e-commerce platform. The company uses its digital platform to build a community of like-minded consumers and, most importantly, provide education. Its successful enterprise is being built and fortified on partnerships with top nutritionists, chefs and brands. The company eliminates the barriers to entry for anyone interested in living a plant-based lifestyle and thriving in a longer, healthier and happier life.

For more information, visit the company’s website at www.PlantX.com , and the PlantX investor website at https://investor.PlantX.com

