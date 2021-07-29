KE Holdings Announces Proxy Voting Rights Coming into Effect

KE Holdings Inc. (“Beike” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BEKE), a leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services, today announced that Propitious Global Holdings Limited (“Propitious”), the Company’s principal shareholder, has executed and delivered an Irrevocable Proxy and Power of Attorney (the “POA”). Propitious is ultimately controlled by Z&Z Trust, the beneficiaries of which are immediate family members of Mr. ZUO Hui, the founder and permanent chairman emeritus of Beike. Pursuant to the POA, Propitious irrevocably authorized Baihui Partners L.P. (the “Baihui Partnership”), an exempted limited partnership incorporated in the Cayman Islands, to exercise the voting rights represented by the 885,301,280 Class B ordinary shares of the Company held by Propitious (the “Proxy Voting Rights”).

Baihui Partnership now consists of two partners, namely Mr. PENG Yongdong and Mr. SHAN Yigang. Both of them have worked with Mr. ZUO Hui for a long time. Mr. PENG Yongdong joined Beijing Lianjia Real Estate Brokerage Co., Ltd. (“Beijing Lianjia”) in 2010 and co-founded Beike with Mr. ZUO Hui in 2018. He was appointed to be the chairman of the board on May 24, 2021 and currently serves as the chairman of the board and the chief executive officer of the Company. Mr. SHAN Yigang co-founded Dalian Haowangjiao Real Estate Brokerage Co., Ltd. in 1999, joined Beijing Lianjia in 2007 and has served as an executive director of the Company since July 2018. Mr. PENG Yongdong and Mr. SHAN Yigang are united and full of entrepreneurial spirit. They have a deep trust in and understanding on each other and share highly aligned values. The Company believes that Baihui Partnership, with the partners united as one, is able to successfully accomplish the mission and preserve the vision left by Mr. ZUO Hui in the long run.

