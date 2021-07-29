Didi Responds to Certain Market Speculation

DiDi Global Inc. (“Didi” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DIDI), the world’s leading mobility technology platform, noted a Wall Street Journal article published today saying the Company is considering going private. The Company affirms that the above information is not true. The Company is fully cooperating with the relevant government authorities in China in the cybersecurity review of the Company.

About DiDi Global Inc.

DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE: DIDI) is the world’s leading mobility technology platform. It offers a wide range of app-based services across Asia Pacific, Latin America and Africa, as well as in Central Asia and Russia, including ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch and other forms of shared mobility as well as auto solutions, food delivery, intra-city freight and financial services.

