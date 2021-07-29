Axcella Reports Second Quarter Financial Results and Provides Business Update

Axcella (Nasdaq: AXLA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new approach to treat complex diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator (EMM) compositions, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 and provided a business update.

“Thanks to solid execution on the part of our team, Axcella has rapidly advanced the development of its multi-targeted EMM compositions in order to address significant unmet needs for patients with complex diseases,” said Bill Hinshaw, President and Chief Executive Officer of Axcella. “Our progress continued in the second quarter as we initiated the EMMPOWER Phase 2 clinical trial of AXA1665 in overt hepatic encephalopathy (OHE) as well as the EMMPACT Phase 2b clinical trial of AXA1125 in nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). With a high level of interest and engagement from the medical community and many clinical sites already activated for each of these global trials, I am pleased to report that we are off to a strong start. As we enter the second half of 2021, maximizing clinical trial enrollment and expanding Axcella’s pipeline are our primary areas of focus.”

Recent Accomplishments

AXA1665 for the Reduction in Risk of Recurrent OHE

Initiated EMMPOWER Clinical Trial: Axcella recently initiated its EMMPOWER Phase 2 clinical trial. This global 24-week, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial is evaluating the efficacy and safety of AXA1665 in approximately 150 patients who have experienced at least one prior OHE event and have neurocognitive dysfunction at screening.

Presented Orally at DDW 2021: Data from Axcella's AXA1665-002 clinical study were highlighted in an oral presentation at the Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2021 Annual Meeting by Dr. Arun Sanyal, Professor in the Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) Department of Internal Medicine and Education Core Director in the VCU Center for Clinical and Translational Research.

AXA1125 for the Treatment of NASH

Initiated EMMPACT Clinical Trial: In April, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared an Investigational New Drug (IND) application for AXA1125. Shortly thereafter, Axcella initiated its EMMPACT Phase 2b clinical trial. This global 48-week, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial is evaluating the efficacy and safety of AXA1125 in approximately 270 patients with biopsy-confirmed F2/F3 NASH.

Published Findings in Nature's Scientific Reports: Nature's Scientific Reports published findings from a systematic evaluation of AXA1125's EMM constituents across multiple primary human cell model systems demonstrating that they consistently and simultaneously impacted NASH-relevant metabolic, inflammatory and fibrotic processes.

Presented at ADA 81st Scientific Sessions: Clinical and nonclinical data regarding the effects from AXA1125 and its EMM constituents on insulin sensitivity were included in a poster presentation at the American Diabetes Association (ADA) 81st Scientific Sessions.

Management Team

Added Virginia Dean as Chief People Officer: In June 2021, Axcella appointed Virginia Dean as the company's Senior Vice President and Chief People Officer. In this role, Ms. Dean is leading the company's organizational and cultural development initiatives with responsibility for all human resources functions. She previously headed up ClearSight Leadership, a consulting firm specializing in HR services, and led the human resources functions for several high-growth companies, including TESARO, Inc. and ARIAD Pharmaceuticals.

Financial Results

Cash Position: As of June 30, 2021, cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $78.9 million, compared to $107.3 million at December 31, 2020. Axcella continues to expect that its existing cash balance will be sufficient to meet the company’s operating needs into the third quarter of 2022.

R&D Expenses: Research and development expenses for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021 were $10.3 million and $20.5 million, respectively. Research and development expenses for the same periods ended June 30, 2020 were $8.6 million and $18.9 million. These increases are primarily the result of work related to the initiations of the company’s EMMPOWER and EMMPACT clinical trials.

G&A Expenses: General and administrative expenses for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021 were $4.9 million and $9.2 million, respectively. General and administrative expenses for the same periods ended June 30, 2020 were $4.6 million and $8.7 million. These increases are primarily the result of greater non-cash stock-based compensation expenses and benefit-related costs.

Net Loss: Net loss for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2021 was $15.9 million, or $0.42 per basic and diluted share, and $31.1 million, or $0.83 per basic and diluted share, respectively. This compares with a net loss of $13.9 million, or $0.48 per basic and diluted share, and $28.9 million, or $1.10 per basic and diluted share, for the quarter and six months ended June 30, 2020.

About Endogenous Metabolic Modulators (EMMs)

EMMs are a broad family of naturally occurring molecules, including amino acids, that regulate human metabolism. Axcella is developing a range of novel product candidates that are comprised of multiple EMMs engineered in distinct combinations and ratios to simultaneously impact multiple metabolic pathways to modify the underlying causes of various complex diseases and improve health.

About Axcella’s Clinical Development

Each of the clinical investigations that the company has completed to date have been conducted as non-investigational new drug application (IND) “clinical studies” under U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulations and guidance supporting research with food. These studies evaluate product candidates for safety, tolerability and effects on the normal structures and functions in humans, including in individuals with disease. They are not designed or intended to evaluate a product candidate’s ability to diagnose, cure, mitigate, treat or prevent a disease. If and when Axcella decides to develop a product candidate as a potential therapeutic, as is the case with AXA1665 and AXA1125, the company will seek an IND to enable the initiation of “clinical trials.”

About Axcella

Axcella is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new approach to treat complex diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator (EMM) compositions. The company’s product candidates are comprised of EMMs and their derivatives that are engineered in distinct combinations and ratios to simultaneously impact multiple biological pathways. Axcella’s pipeline includes lead therapeutic candidates for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and the reduction in risk of overt hepatic encephalopathy (OHE) recurrence. For more information, please visit www.axcellahealth.com.

Axcella Health Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) June 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 33,940 $ 71,590 Marketable securities 45,003 35,739 Other assets 2,541 2,263 Total assets $ 81,484 $ 109,592 Liabilities and stockholders' equity: Liabilities $ 33,397 $ 34,211 Stockholders' equity 48,087 75,381 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 81,484 $ 109,592

Axcella Health Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating expenses: Research and development $ 10,298 $ 8,565 $ 20,538 $ 18,900 General and administrative 4,946 4,619 9,202 8,744 Total operating expenses 15,244 13,184 29,740 27,644 Loss from operations (15,244 ) (13,184 ) (29,740 ) (27,644 ) Other income (expense): Interest income (expense) and other income (expense), net (691 ) (708 ) (1,384 ) (1,257 ) Total other income (expense), net (691 ) (708 ) (1,384 ) (1,257 ) Net loss $ (15,935 ) $ (13,892 ) $ (31,124 ) $ (28,901 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.42 ) $ (0.48 ) $ (0.83 ) $ (1.10 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 37,732,196 29,202,367 37,692,398 26,195,591

