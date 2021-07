TC Energy declares quarterly dividends

CALGARY, Alberta, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- News Release – TC Energy Corporation (TSX, : TRP) (TC Energy or the Company) today announced that its Board of Directors (Board) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.87 per common share for the quarter ending September 30, 2021 on the Company’s outstanding common shares. The common share dividend is payable on October 29, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2021.



The Board also declared quarterly dividends on the Company’s outstanding Cumulative First Preferred Shares as follows:

For the period up to but excluding September 30, 2021, payable on September 30, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 31, 2021: Series 1 (TSX: TRP.PR.A) - $0.2174375 per share Series 2 (TSX: TRP.PR.F) - $0.12785479 per share Series 3 (TSX: TRP.PR.B) - $0.105875 per share Series 4 (TSX: TRP.PR.H) - $0.08752603 per share





For the period up to but excluding October 30, 2021, payable on November 1, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 30, 2021:



Series 5 (TSX: TRP.PR.C) - $0.1218125 per share Series 6 (TSX: TRP.PR.I) – $0.10598904 per share Series 7 (TSX: TRP.PR.D) - $0.243938 per share Series 9 (TSX: TRP.PR.E) - $0.235125 per share





For the period up to but excluding August 31, 2021, payable on August 31, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 16, 2021:



Series 11 (TSX: TRP.PR.G) – $0.2094375 per share Series 15 (TSX: TRP.PR.K) - $0.30625 per share





These dividends are designated by TC Energy to be eligible dividends for purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any similar provincial or territorial legislation. An enhanced dividend tax credit applies to eligible dividends paid to Canadian residents.

Common shares purchased with reinvested cash dividends under TC Energy’s Dividend Reinvestment and Share Purchase Plan (DRP) will be acquired on the Toronto Stock Exchange at 100 per cent of the weighted average purchase price. The DRP is available for dividends payable on TC Energy’s common and preferred shares.

