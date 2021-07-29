Logo
Caladrius Biosciences to Host Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call on Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. ( CLBS) (“Caladrius” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of cellular therapies designed to reverse disease, today announced that the Company will report its financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2021, on Thursday, August 5, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. (ET). To join the live conference call, please refer to the dial-in information provided below.

Dial-in information:
U.S. Toll-Free: 844-369-8774
International: 862-298-0844

A live webcast of the call will be available on the Caladrius website under the Investors & News section. A replay of the webcast will also be available for 90 days following the conclusion of the call.

For those unable to participate on the live conference call, an audio replay will be available that day starting at 7:30 p.m. (ET) until August 19, 2021, by dialing 877-481-4010 (U.S. Toll-Free) or 919-882-2331 (International) and by entering the replay passcode: 42180.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of cellular therapies designed to reverse disease. We are developing first-in-class cell therapy products based on the finely tuned mechanisms for self-repair that exist in the human body. Our technology leverages and enables these mechanisms in the form of specific cells, using formulations and modes of delivery unique to each medical indication.

The Company’s current product candidates include: CLBS16, the subject of both a recently completed positive Phase 2a study and a newly initiated Phase 2b study (www.freedom-trial.com) in the U.S. for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction (“CMD”); CLBS12 (HONEDRA® in Japan), recipient of orphan designation for Buerger’s Disease in the U.S. as well as SAKIGAKE designation and eligible for early conditional approval in Japan for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (“CLI”) and Buerger’s Disease based on the results of an ongoing clinical trial; CLBS201, designed to assess the safety and efficacy of CD34+ cell therapy as a treatment for diabetic kidney disease (“DKD”); and OLOGO™ (CLBS14), a Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (“RMAT”) designated therapy for which the Company is in discussion with the FDA to finalize a Phase 3 protocol of reduced size and scope for a confirmatory trial in subjects with no-option refractory disabling angina (“NORDA”). For more information on the Company, please visit www.caladrius.com.

Contact:

Investors:
Caladrius Biosciences, Inc.
John Menditto
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Phone: 908-842-0084
Email: [email protected]

Media:
Real Chemistry
Rachel Girard
Real Chemistry
Phone: 401-477-4030
Email: [email protected]

