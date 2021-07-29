Alignment Healthcare Appoints Healthcare Veteran Afzal Shah to Lead Critical Medicare Advantage Market

ORANGE, Calif., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Award-winning Medicare Advantage company Alignment Healthcare ( ALHC) today announced the appointment of senior health care executive Afzal Shah as senior vice president, California market president. In this role, Shah will be responsible for the overall performance in the company’s competitive California market. Currently, Alignment offers plans in 18 counties in California.

“Afzal brings critical analytical skills that will drive business performance and also help us further expand our presence in our home market of California,” said Dawn Maroney, president of consumer & markets and CEO, Alignment Health Plan. “His strong background in Medicare and years of experience spearheading high impact health care initiatives is a strong addition to our growing leadership team.”

Shah joins Alignment’s executive management team with more than 25 years of strategic health care experience across Medicaid, Medicare, provider reimbursement, contracting strategy and value-based purchasing. Prior to Alignment, he served as vice president for eight states at Centene Corporation. He also held various executive management roles during his 20-year tenure at Health Net.

“I am honored to join the incredible team at Alignment during this crucial time of the company’s growth,” said Shah. “Alignment’s innovative member-centric approach to health care and its commitment to offering personalized care to each and every member is what drew me to this role. I look forward to contributing to the company’s mission of serving seniors by growing the California market which happens to have the highest number of seniors in the country.”

"We are thrilled to welcome Afzal to our executive team,” said John Kao, founder and CEO, Alignment Healthcare. “As we continue to expand across the country, California continues to be one of our top markets and Afzal's leadership will help us propel our growth in this market to the next level."

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare is a consumer-centric platform delivering customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it most, the chronically ill and frail, through its Medicare Advantage plans. Alignment Healthcare provides partners and patients with customized care and service where they need it and when they need it, including clinical coordination, risk management and technology facilitation. Alignment Healthcare offers health plan options through Alignment Health Plan and also partners with select health plans to help deliver better benefits at lower costs.

