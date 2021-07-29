Logo
Lumen launches new on-net subsea fiber route between U.S. and France

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

The push for international bandwidth grows; Lumen offers diverse, low-latency solutions via trans-Atlantic route on the Dunant subsea cable

PR Newswire

DENVER, July 29, 2021

DENVER, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of COVID-19, almost 70% of organizations using cloud services say they plan to increase their cloud spending. This is creating a spike in the demand for cloud connectivity services and data worldwide. The need for international bandwidth is already more than doubling every two years, with internet growth increasing rapidly on all continents.

Lumen_Technologies_US_France_Fiber_Route.jpg

"Lumen's decision to increase their capacity across the Atlantic makes a world of sense."

To help meet the growing need for more data flow and online content between the U.S. and Europe, Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) is significantly increasing its network capacity across the Atlantic Ocean by adding a new on-net route utilizing the Google Dunant subsea cable system between Richmond, Virginia and Paris, France.

"No other subsea cable route comes close to the capacity levels traversing the trans-Atlantic," said TeleGeography research director Alan Mauldin. "Looking forward, there's no question that tremendous new capacity will be required on this route. Lumen's decision to increase their capacity across the Atlantic makes a world of sense."

Providing complete network diversity to support global organizations

The Dunant trans-Atlantic cable connects the flourishing Virginia data center corridor in the U.S. with Saint-Hilaire-de-Riez on the French Atlantic coast. The new Lumen route on the Dunant system will offer optional diversity, latency, and custom routing guarantees. This will give international businesses and wholesale providers a secure, diverse trans-Atlantic network option connecting to the Lumen global 450,000 route fiber mile network.

"We're in an era of 'more'. The need for more online content, more applications and more cloud services between continents won't diminish anytime soon," said Laurinda Pang, Lumen president, global customer success. "That's why this subsea infrastructure is so important. The capacity Lumen will be offering on the Dunant subsea cable can be scaled to meet increased customer broadband demands for years to come. With our comprehensive trans-Atlantic subsea portfolio, customers will enjoy diverse routes, low latency and a connection to one of the most interconnected and deeply peered networks in the world."

Providing the Virginia data center hub with a European gateway

Establishing a new subsea route provides the greater Washington, D.C., data center corridor with a direct and efficient connection to Europe, including Paris and Frankfurt. Lumen also just recently announced the expansion of its fiber network in Europe, strengthening its service capabilities in France, Switzerland and Spain.

Lumen has owned and operated global subsea networks for more than 20 years and continues to support market growth where businesses need it most.

Lumen plans to deliver services on the Dunant subsea system in September.

About Lumen Technologies:
Lumen is guided by our belief that humanity is at its best when technology advances the way we live and work. With approximately 450,000 route fiber miles and serving customers in more than 60 countries, we deliver the fastest, most secure platform for applications and data to help businesses, government and communities deliver amazing experiences. Learn more about the Lumen network, edge cloud, security, communication and collaboration solutions and our purpose to further human progress through technology at news.lumen.com/home, LinkedIn: /lumentechnologies, Twitter: @lumentechco, Facebook: /lumentechnologies, Instagram: @lumentechnologies and YouTube: /lumentechnologies. Lumen and Lumen Technologies are registered trademarks in the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements Except for historical and factual information, the matters set forth in this release identified by words such as "will," "estimates," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "plans," "intends," and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are based on current expectations only, are inherently speculative, and are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Actual events and results may differ materially from those anticipated, estimated, projected or implied by us in those statements if one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if underlying assumptions prove incorrect. Factors that could affect actual results include but are not limited to: the continued increase in demand for cloud services and data worldwide; our ability to safeguard our network, and to avoid the adverse impact of possible security breaches, service outages, system failures, or similar events impacting our network or the availability and quality of our services; the effects of new, emerging or competing technologies, including those that could make our products less desirable or obsolete; the demand for new capacity on the Trans-Atlantic route on the Dunant subsea cable; whether we continue to make investments in global network connections at current levels or at all; our ability to deliver services on the Dunant subsea system by the projected time horizons; and other risks referenced from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). For all the reasons set forth above and in our SEC filings, you are cautioned not to unduly rely upon our forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason, whether as a result of new information, future events or developments, changed circumstances, or otherwise. Furthermore, any information about our intentions contained in any of our forward-looking statements reflects our intentions as of the date of such forward-looking statement, and is based upon, among other things, existing regulatory, technological, industry, competitive, economic and market conditions, and our assumptions as of such date. We may change our intentions, strategies or plans (including our plans expressed herein) without notice at any time and for any reason.

Lumen_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA58146&sd=2021-07-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lumen-launches-new-on-net-subsea-fiber-route-between-us-and-france-301344084.html

SOURCE Lumen Technologies

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA58146&Transmission_Id=202107290747PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA58146&DateId=20210729
