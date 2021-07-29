Greenland Technologies Launches New GEF-Series Electric Lithium Forklifts; Deliveries to Start in September

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Greenland Technologies Launches New GEF-Series Electric Lithium Forklifts; Deliveries to Start in September

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

EAST WINDSOR, N.J., July 29, 2021

EAST WINDSOR, N.J., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) ("Greenland" or the "Company"), a technology developer and manufacturer of electric industrial vehicles and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and vehicles, today announced the launch of its innovative new GEF-series EV forklift, one of the industry's first lithium powered EV forklift trucks. Deliveries will start in September 2021 in the North American market.

image_1.jpg

image2.jpg

Raymond Wang, CEO of Greenland, commented, "We are excited to introduce our new line of lithium powered all electric forklift vehicles to the North American market. Our team has done a great job developing what we believe will be an industry disrupting vehicle, based on extensive customer input and engagement. The GEF-series lithium powered electric forklifts offer a big competitive advantage over legacy vehicles powered by lead acid battery arrays, giving customers both financial and operating advantages of electrification in a warehouse fleet. Lithium is the next evolution of electric power with greater power, longer battery life and lower maintenance costs. With the high quality Greenland is known for and a competitive pricing model, we expect strong demand for these vehicles as we continue our expansion in the important North American market."

Greenland's GEF Electric Lithium Forklifts are designed with varying rated load capabilities and suited for a wide range of applications, including logistics, warehousing, manufacturing and more. The new GEF-series lithium powered EV forklift feature three models tailored to meet customer needs and usage environments.


GEF-1800

GEF-2500

GEF-3500

Rated Load (kg/lb)

1,800 / 3,960

2,500 / 5,500

3,500 / 7,700

Lifting Height (feet)

10'

Lithium Battery (V/Ah)

48 / 360

48 / 420

80 / 420

Operating Time (hours)

6 hours

Charge Time (hours)

2 hours

MSRP

~$24,999

~$29,999

~$35,999

About Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) is a developer and a manufacturer of drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, as well as electric industrial vehicles. For more information visit www.gtec-tech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements." Such statements reflect Greenland's current views with respect to future events and are subject to such risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Greenland, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of Greenland's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Definitive Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Greenland's expectations with respect to future performance. In addition, there is uncertainty about the further spread of the COVID-19 virus or the occurrence of another wave of cases and the impact it may have on the Company's operations, the demand for the Company's products, global supply chains and economic activity in general. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated or expected. Statements contained in this news release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. Greenland does not intend and does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by law.

Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CN58349&sd=2021-07-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/greenland-technologies-launches-new-gef-series-electric-lithium-forklifts-deliveries-to-start-in-september-301343825.html

SOURCE Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN58349&Transmission_Id=202107290800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN58349&DateId=20210729
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment