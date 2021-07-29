HealthLynked Corp. Announces the Addition of Sabrina Katz as Multimedia Executive Producer and Spokesperson

PR Newswire

NAPLES, Fla., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HealthLynked Corp. (OTCQB: HLYK), a nationwide healthcare network focused on care management of its members and a provider of healthcare technologies that connects doctors, patients, and medical data, is pleased to announce the addition of Sabrina Katz, former news anchor for WINK TV based in Fort Myers, Florida, as Multimedia Executive Producer and Spokesperson for HealthLynked.

Miss Katz will oversee creating a wide range of educational, informative, and unique video content for HealthLynked. Content will be created in multiple styles to include one-on-one interviews, news segments and featured focused stories.

The segments covered will be as follows:

Healthcare technology Physician interviews News segments about women's health HealthLynked's suite of technologies to engage patients and improve healthcare

Upcoming healthcare topics are scheduled to include telemedicine, remote patient monitoring, genomics, artificial intelligence and more. News segments will feature common health issues starting with women's healthcare covering menopause, hormone replacement therapies, breast cancer, cervical dysplasia and more. Lastly, content will be created around HealthLynked's core technologies and its mission to improve healthcare for its users through care management, care coordination, and personalized healthcare recommendations.

"HealthLynked is truly dedicated to making a difference in healthcare. The team of people working behind the scenes to help make that happen is incredible, and I am honored to be a part of the team," said Miss Katz about joining HealthLynked Corp.

Miss Katz is a graduate of Florida Gulf Coast University with a BA degree in Communications. She worked at Waterman Broadcasting as a production assistant and was a news anchor for WINK TV for 3 years. Miss Katz is a well-known TV personality in Southwest Florida and has been responsible for covering morning traffic, conducting live interviews, and highlighting outstanding teachers of Southwest Florida with her segment "Star Teacher".

"We are excited to have Sabrina join HealthLynked as our multimedia producer and company spokesperson. Miss Katz is a well know TV personality and she will be responsible for creating unique video content for our users that message the value of the HealthLynked Network and our suite of unique tools and services we offer to patients and Healthcare providers." stated Dr. Michael Dent CEO.

About HealthLynked Corp.

HealthLynked Corp. provides a solution for both patient members and providers to improve healthcare through the efficient exchange of medical information. The HealthLynked Network is a cloud-based platform that allows members to connect with their healthcare providers and take more control of their healthcare. Members enter their medical information, including medications, allergies, past surgeries, and personal health records, in one convenient online and secure location, free of charge. Participating healthcare providers can connect with their current and future patients through the system. Benefits to in-network providers include the ability to utilize the HealthLynked patent-pending patient access hub "PAH" for patient analytics. Other benefits for preferred providers include HLYK marketing tools to connect with their active and inactive patients to improve patient retention, access more accurate and current patient information, provide more efficient online scheduling, and to fill last-minute cancelations using the Company's "real-time appointment scheduling" all within its mobile application. Preferred providers pay a monthly fee to access these HealthLynked services. For additional information about HealthLynked Corp., please visit www.healthlynked.com and connect with HealthLynked on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

