Inspired Achieves Iso 27001 Certification

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021

NEW YORK, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. ("Inspired") (NASDAQ: INSE) today announced that the Company has successfully achieved ISO 27001 certification, the world's most prestigious information security management system ("ISMS") certification, demonstrating the Company's commitment to the highest level of internal compliance and security.

Inspired_White_Logo.jpg

ISO 27001 was developed by the International Organization for Standardization ("ISO") as a technology-neutral, vendor-neutral international standard for information security. Inspired earned this certification, which is recognized worldwide, after an extensive third-party audit and evaluation of its framework to establish, implement, maintain and improve its information security at all levels.

"As a leader in the gaming industry providing data-based products and services, we have a commitment to provide the highest level of information protection to our global customer base. ISO 27001 is internationally recognized as the gold standard and most wide-sweeping information security accreditation and we are extremely proud to meet their standards," said Steve Beason, Inspired's Group Chief Technology Officer. "This certification validates that the security of our information and the data entrusted from our customers is being successfully managed and continually improved according to best practice approaches and framework."

Maintaining ISO 27001 certification requires a three-year audit cycle that will ensure that Inspired's Information Security Management System continues to meet the highest standards.

"This was a company-wide endeavor that required all-hands-on-deck during a worldwide pandemic. I am extremely grateful to the employees at Inspired for guiding the company through the certification process. Thanks to the hard work of our team, we are able to provide best-in-class information technology and security controls to our customers," Beason concluded.

About Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across land-based and mobile channels around the world. Inspired's gaming, virtual sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. Inspired operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for more than 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 32,000 retail venues and various online websites; digital games for 170+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 16,000 gaming terminals. Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "will," "would" and "project" and other similar expressions that indicate future events or trends or are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on Inspired's management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside of Inspired's control and all of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Inspired's views as of any subsequent date, and Inspired does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are advised to review carefully the "Risk Factors" section of Inspired's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, which is available, free of charge, on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

Media Contact: Aimee Remey, [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY58354&sd=2021-07-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inspired-achieves-iso-27001-certification-301344080.html

SOURCE Inspired Entertainment, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY58354&Transmission_Id=202107290800PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY58354&DateId=20210729
