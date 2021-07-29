Liberty Expands to the Boston Area to Accelerate Company Growth

PR Newswire

ATLANTA, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. ("Liberty" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCAN), (OTCQB: LDDFF), (Frankfurt: LD2), a leading concealed weapons and threat detection solutions company, is pleased to announce that it has leased 6,000 square feet of new office and engineering lab space to support the Company's growing needs.

The new office is located in Wilmington, Massachusetts, a short distance from Boston, and will serve as Liberty Defense's headquarters effective September 2021. The engineering team in Atlanta will continue the development of the HEXWAVE product at the Company's established Center of Excellence location. The Boston-area office will include space dedicated to product development of new and emerging technologies that the Company is developing.

"This coming year will be a pivotal time for Liberty, as we have begun ramping up to support HEXWAVE beta deployment and future commercial growth. We needed this additional space to expand and diversify our product development portfolio," said Liberty Defense CEO Bill Frain. "The Greater Boston area has been an industry hub where leading security companies are located and is a fantastic location base where we can draw talented engineers and business personnel."

The Company has acquired the new space for six years, with the option to expand the adjacent space to allow for future needs.

Pursuant to its omnibus long-term incentive plan, and subject to regulatory approval, Liberty has granted a total of 240,000 stock options (the "Options") and to certain directors, employees, and consultants of the Company. 125,000 Options are exercisable for one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") at an exercise price of $0.55 per Share. 115,000 Options are exercisable for one Share at an exercise price of $0.65 per Share. 12.5% of the Options will vest on October 28, 2021 and an additional 12.5% will vest every three months thereafter. The Options will expire on July 28, 2026. All Options are subject to the terms of the Company's omnibus long-term incentive plan and applicable securities law hold periods.

About Liberty Defense

Liberty Defense (TSXV: SCAN), (OTCQB: LDDFF), (Frankfurt: LD2) provides multi-technology security solutions for concealed weapons detection in high volume foot traffic areas and locations requiring enhanced security such as airports, stadiums, schools, and more. Liberty's HEXWAVE product, for which the company has secured an exclusive license from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as a technology transfer agreement for patents related to active 3D radar imaging technology, provides discrete, modular, and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability of metallic and non-metallic weapons. Liberty has also recently licensed the millimeter wave-based, High Definition Advanced Imaging Technology (HD-AIT) body scanner and shoe scanner technologies as part of its technology portfolio. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions. Learn more: LibertyDefense.com

