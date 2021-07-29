Hyzon Motors Inc. announces timing of second quarter 2021 financial results, conference call

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Hyzon Motors Inc. announces timing of second quarter 2021 financial results, conference call

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 29, 2021

ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyzon Motors, Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN), a leading global supplier of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell-powered heavy vehicles, announced today that it will release its second quarter results before the market opens on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.

Hyzon CEO Craig Knight and Chief Financial Officer Mark Gordon will host a conference call for investors at 8 a.m. ET the same day.

The conference call and accompanying slide presentation will be webcast live at:

https://investors.hyzonmotors.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx

A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on the events and presentations page in the investor relations section of Hyzon's website and will remain available for approximately one year.

About Hyzon Motors Inc.

Headquartered in Rochester, N.Y., with U.S. operations also in Chicago and Detroit, and international operations in the Netherlands, Singapore, Australia and China, Hyzon is a leader in hydrogen mobility. Hyzon is a hydrogen mobility company with an exclusive focus on the commercial vehicle market. Utilizing its proven and proprietary hydrogen fuel cell technology, Hyzon aims to supply zero-emission heavy duty trucks and buses to customers in North America, Europe and around the world to decarbonize heavy transportation, which is one of the single largest sources of carbon emissions globally. The company is contributing to the escalating adoption of hydrogen vehicles through its demonstrated technology advantage, leading fuel cell performance and history of rapid innovation. Visit www.hyzonmotors.com.

Hyzon Motors contacts
For investors:
Darla Rivera
Hyzon Motors Inc
[email protected]

For U.S., Europe and Asia media:
Caroline Curran
Hill+Knowlton Strategies
+1 256-653-5811
[email protected]

For Australasian media:
Fraser Beattie
Cannings Purple
+61 421 505 557
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY58353&sd=2021-07-29 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyzon-motors-inc-announces-timing-of-second-quarter-2021-financial-results-conference-call-301344066.html

SOURCE HYZON Motors

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY58353&Transmission_Id=202107290731PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY58353&DateId=20210729
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment