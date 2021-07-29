Logo
Simply, Inc. Announces the Opening of its New Simply Mac Store in Lawrence, Kansas

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MIAMI, July 29, 2021

MIAMI, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simply, Inc. (OTCQX: SIMP) (the "Company") announced the grand opening of its new Simply Mac retail store in Lawrence, Kansas. This 2,600 square foot official Apple Premier Partner Store is located at 3221 Iowa Street, Lawrence, Kansas, and will offer the entire suite of Apple products, as well as third party accessories and Simply Mac's signature service and warranty repairs on all product categories by our trained team of Apple-certified technicians. Simply Mac also offers customer financing and extended warranty coverage on all Apple products.

Simply_Mac_Lawrence_KS_Store_Picture.jpg

Commenting on the new Simply Mac store opening, Reinier Voigt, Chief Executive Officer of Simply, Inc., stated: "Lawrence is an exciting addition to our new Heartland market comprised of the three states of Kansas, Oklahoma and Nebraska. With 122,000 residents in the metropolitan area, Lawrence is the 6th largest city in Kansas. It is home to the University of Kansas Jayhawks with approximately 28,000 students, making it the largest university in the state. The campus is also near the downtown area with a wide range of restaurants and shops supporting the student body and local residents. With the closest Apple store 40 minutes to the east in Kansas City, Missouri, our team of sales professionals and Apple-certified technicians look forward to serving the product and service needs of the residents and students who call Lawrence home."

About Simply, Inc.
Simply, Inc. is a Miami-based company that is the parent of Simply Mac, the largest Apple Premiere Partner in the U.S. with 49 retail stores in 17 states, an authorized reseller of the entire line of Apple products and provider of expert warranty repair service by Apple-certified technicians. Additional information can be found on its websites at www.simplyinc.com and www.simplymac.com.

Forward-looking and cautionary statements
Forward-looking statements in this press release and all other statements that are not historical facts are made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements, including those related to store expansion plans, the offering of the entire suite of Apple products, third party accessories and service and warranty repairs on all product categories in the Lawrence Simply Mac store, our ability to open new store locations consistent with our site selection model, our ability to attract and retain new customers, our ability to meet projected operating income, our expectations for store profitability, our expectations for future lease rates, our ability to capitalize on operational efficiencies, our supply chain and our customer traffic, involve factors, risks, and uncertainties that may cause actual results in future periods to differ materially from such statements. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including actions by third parties, including Apple. A list and description of various risk factors related to Simply, Inc. can be found and reviewed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended January 30, 2021, which can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sec.gov. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date of this release, except as required by law.

All product names, logos, and brands are property of their respective owners. All company, product and service names used in this website are for identification purposes only. Use of these names, logos, and brands does not imply endorsement.

favicon.png?sn=LA54812&sd=2021-07-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/simply-inc-announces-the-opening-of-its-new-simply-mac-store-in-lawrence-kansas-301342198.html

SOURCE Simply, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA54812&Transmission_Id=202107290800PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA54812&DateId=20210729
