Equinix Ranks No. 6 on EPA's Top 100 List of Green Power Users

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Commitment to sustainability expected to benefit Equinix's broader customer and partner ecosystem

PR Newswire

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 29, 2021

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company™, today announced that it has been ranked No. 6 on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA's) National Top 100 List of the largest green power users from the Green Power Partnership (GPP). Equinix also ranks as No. 6 on EPA's Fortune 500® List and No. 4 on EPA's Top 30 Tech & Telecom List. In 2020, Equinix used more than 5.8 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of green power globally on an annual basis, which represents 100 percent green power coverage of its U.S. operations' total power needs. According to the U.S. EPA, Equinix's green power use of more than 5.8 billion kWh in 2020 is equivalent to the annual electricity use of more than 544,000 average American homes.

equinix_times_square_logo.jpg

This recognition from the EPA reinforces Equinix's sustainability leadership and commitment to advance investments and innovation in this space. By moving the needle in the voluntary green power market, Equinix is aiming to help reduce the impacts of climate change by decreasing its greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

Highlights/Key Facts

  • Equinix recently became the first in the data center industry to commit to reaching climate-neutral globally by 2030, and Equinix set a science-based target (SBT) aligned to the 1.5o scenario for Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions reduction across its global operations and supply chain.
  • To date, Equinix has issued $3.7 billion in green bonds toward environmentally sustainable projects across green buildings, renewable energy, energy and water efficiency, waste management and clean transportation.
  • Equinix is a founding member of the EU Climate Neutral Data Centre Operator Pact, as well as a founding board member of the Renewable Energy Buyers Alliance (REBA).
  • The company is committed to designing and operating with an environmental focus, and in 2020 invested $14 million to stand up a global Energy Efficiency Center of Excellence dedicated to driving improved efficiencies across its sites.

Quote

  • Raouf Abdel, EVP Global Operations
    "Equinix is proud to accept this recognition by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for our sustainability efforts and green power use. As the world's digital infrastructure company, we take our responsibility to build a more sustainable future seriously. Through our use of green power and pledge to become climate-neutral by 2030, we are committed to addressing the impacts of global climate change and promoting a more sustainable digital future."

Additional Resources

About Equinix
Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage. With Equinix, they can scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value.

About EPA's Green Power Partnership
The Green Power Partnership is a voluntary program that helps increase green power use among U.S. organizations to advance the American market for green power and development of those sources as a way to reduce air pollution and other environmental impacts associated with electricity use. In 2020, the Partnership had more than 700 Partners voluntarily using nearly 70 billion kilowatt-hours of green power annually. Partners include a wide variety of leading organizations such as Fortune 500® companies; small and medium sized businesses; local, state, and federal governments; and colleges and universities. For additional information, please visit www.epa.gov/greenpower.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from expectations discussed in such forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to, a failure to achieve Equinix's targets and commitments related to climate and sustainability, and other risks described from time to time in Equinix filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In particular, see recent Equinix quarterly and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which are available upon request from Equinix. Equinix does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

favicon.png?sn=SF58367&sd=2021-07-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/equinix-ranks-no-6-on-epas-top-100-list-of-green-power-users-301344141.html

SOURCE Equinix, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF58367&Transmission_Id=202107290801PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF58367&DateId=20210729
