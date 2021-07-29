Logo
Ideal Power to Host Second Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 4:30 P.M. Eastern Time

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

AUSTIN, Texas, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ideal Power Inc. ( IPWR), pioneering the development and commercialization of highly efficient and broadly patented B-TRAN™ bi-directional power switches, today announced that management will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. A press release detailing these results will be issued prior to the call.

Ideal Power President and CEO Dan Brdar and CFO Tim Burns will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

To access the call, please use the following information:
Date:
Time:
Toll-free dial-in number:
International dial-in number:
Conference ID:
Thursday, August 12, 2021
4:30 p.m. EDT, 1:30 p.m. PDT
1-800-437-2398
1-323-289-6576
8858685

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact LHA Investor Relations at 1-212-838-3777.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=145446 and via the investor relations section of the Company’s website at www.IdealPower.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on Thursday, August 12, 2021, through Sunday, September 12, 2021.

Toll Free Replay Number:
International Replay Number:
Replay ID:
1-844-512-2921
1-412-317-6671
8858685

About Ideal Power Inc.
Ideal Power ( IPWR) is pioneering the development of its broadly patented bi-directional power switches, creating highly efficient and ecofriendly energy control solutions for electric vehicle, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy, energy storage, UPS / data center and other industrial and military applications. The Company is focused on its patented Bi-directional, Bi-polar Junction Transistor (B-TRAN™) semiconductor technology. B-TRAN™ is a unique double-sided bi-directional AC switch able to deliver substantial performance improvements over today's conventional power semiconductors. Ideal Power believes B-TRAN™ modules will reduce conduction and switching losses, complexity of thermal management and operating cost in medium voltage AC power switching and control circuitry. For more information, visit www.IdealPower.com.

Ideal Power Investor Relations Contact:
LHA Investor Relations
Carolyn Capaccio, CFA
T: 212-838-3777
[email protected]

