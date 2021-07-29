Gannett Relaunches Linear Channels in Partnership With Amagi

Gannett+Co.%2C+Inc. ( NYSE:GCI, Financial), announced a relaunch of its Over the Top (OTT) properties, in partnership with Amagi, a next-generation media technology company providing the platform for the USA TODAY News and USA TODAY SportsWire 24-Hour streaming channels.

Since launching OTT channels in 2018, Gannett has expanded to more than a dozen Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) platforms including XUMO, The Roku Channel, Amazon News, Tubi, Samsung TV Plus and more. The expansion has provided substantial growth in audience and engagement reaching over 25 million monthly views and over 200 percent increase in average view duration across all platforms in the last year.

“We’re very excited to relaunch the USA TODAY News and SportsWire OTT channels with a fresh take on news, information, and sports programming,” said Caroline Harris, Vice President of Digital Distribution at Gannett. “We’re taking USA TODAY Network’s trusted and approachable reporting and storytelling, combined with its deep connections with local communities and renown personalities, and bringing it all to audiences in the U.S. and around the world with the support of our partners at Amagi.”

“Amagi thrives on making high quality content accessible to multi-screen audiences around the world,” said Amagi Co-Founder Srinivasan KA. “Our partnership with Gannett is enabling them to tap into a wide network of connected TV households, providing linear TV viewers access to USA TODAY’s premium sports and news content while enhancing monetization opportunities.”

The channel programming features award-winning editorial documentaries from the USA TODAY NETWORK, franchise series produced by USA TODAY Studios, Gannett’s premiere video production and development group, and news from insiders and the most trusted journalists in the world including the following series:

Humankind - In every episode, Humankind reveals the stories of ordinary people in extraordinary circumstances: people acting with grace and heroism and summoning incredible determination and dedication to a cause.

In every episode, Humankind reveals the stories of ordinary people in extraordinary circumstances: people acting with grace and heroism and summoning incredible determination and dedication to a cause. Problem Solved - In this series, experts at Reviewed and USA TODAY are learning and testing new products along with the latest viral hacks, that help make consumers’ lives a little easier.​

In this series, experts at Reviewed and USA TODAY are learning and testing new products along with the latest viral hacks, that help make consumers’ lives a little easier.​ Entertain This! - The latest news in entertainment from USA TODAY, including pop culture, celebrities, movies, music, books, and TV reviews.

The latest news in entertainment from USA TODAY, including pop culture, celebrities, movies, music, books, and TV reviews. Just the FAQs and What We Know Now - Twohighly visual and complementary explainer series covering top stories and trends in news, politics, and science.

Twohighly visual and complementary explainer series covering top stories and trends in news, politics, and science. Sports Seriously - A weekly series that brings together the unmatched reporting and insight of USA TODAY Sports and Sports Media Group, and access to the top athletes and names in sports. With a fresh format, style, and substance, Sports Seriously takes a conversational approach to the biggest stories, events, and cultural touchpoints in sports, and celebrates the moments that make us all sports fans.

In addition, the national USA+TODAY+High+School+Sports+Awards will air on August 5 at 8 p.m. ET on the USA TODAY News and SportsWire channels. The show, co-hosted by Michael Strahan and Rob Gronkowski, is the culmination of 105 regional and statewide awards programs celebrating elite high school athletes, coaches, and teams.

ABOUT GANNETT

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) is a subscription-led and digitally focused media and marketing solutions company committed to empowering communities to thrive. With an unmatched reach at the national and local level, Gannett touches the lives of millions with our Pulitzer Prize-winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser products and services. Our current portfolio of media assets includes USA TODAY, local media organizations in 46 states in the U.S., and Newsquest, a wholly owned subsidiary operating in the United Kingdom with more than 120 local news media brands. Gannett also owns the digital marketing services companies ReachLocal, Inc., UpCurve, Inc., and WordStream, Inc., which are marketed under the LOCALiQ brand, and runs the largest media-owned events business in the U.S., USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures. To connect with us, visit www.gannett.com.

ABOUT Amagi

Amagi is a next-generation media technology company that provides cloud broadcast and targeted advertising solutions to broadcast TV and streaming TV platforms. Amagi enables content owners to launch, distribute and monetize live linear channels on Free Ad-Supported TV and video services platforms. Amagi also offers 24x7 cloud managed services bringing simplicity, advanced automation, and transparency to the entire broadcast operations. Overall, Amagi supports 500+ channels on its platform for linear channel creation, distribution and monetization with deployments in over 40 countries. Amagi has offices in New York, Los Angeles, and London, broadcast operations in New Delhi, and an innovation center in Bangalore.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210729005209/en/