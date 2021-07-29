Hallucinogen Persisting Perception Disorder (HPPD) Research Initiated By Ehave

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Hallucinogen Persisting Perception Disorder (HPPD) Research Initiated By Ehave

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

HPPD is a psychiatric disorder characterized by the persisting presence of sensory disturbances, most commonly visual, that resemble those produced by the use of hallucinogenic substances. Ehave believes psychedelics are extremely safe, especially under medical supervision, but believes understanding HPPD will lead to a better understanding of these molecules as a whole

MIAMI, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc. (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”), a provider of digital therapeutics for the psychedelic and mental health sectors, announced plans to launch a series of studies to determine the cause and possible cure for hallucinogen-persisting perception disorder (HPPD). Hallucinogen-persisting perception disorder, or HPPD, can cause a person to keep reliving the visual element of an experience caused by hallucinogenic drugs. Ehave believes the key to widespread acceptance for psychedelics is a focus on the good as well as the bad, which is why we are investing in this series of studies on HPPD.

Ben Kaplan, CEO of Ehave, said, “We strongly believe there is a genetic predisposition to this condition and will be conducting a large-scale genetic analysis to isolate an individuals’ risk profile. Additionally, we plan on integrating a series of visual processing tests into our app to measure HPPD objectively." Mr. Kaplan continued, "Harm reduction and prevention is extremely important when dealing with these powerful molecules. We want to be an industry leader in preventing negative side effects during treatment and believe this can be of benefit to the entire industry."

Individuals with HPPD have recurring visual disturbances that only recall the part of the drug trip that involved visions. The way these flashbacks in HPPD affect a person’s vision can be frustrating and may cause anxiety. Scientists and researchers do not know exactly how or why these negative results occur, but they are still working on the question. Some people have different flashback experience. Instead of a pleasurable trip, they experience confusing visual effects, such as halos around objects, distorted sizes or colors, and bright lights that won’t fade.

People experiencing these disturbances may be entirely aware of everything else that’s happening. The interruption in your field of vision can be annoying, disturbing, and possibly debilitating. That’s why these symptoms may be unsettling or upsetting. If these visual disturbances occur frequently, you may have a condition called hallucinogen persisting perception disorder (HPPD). As many as 5% of LSD users report some version of HPPD and serious cases could be as frequent as 1 in every 100 users of psychedelics. HPPD is most commonly caused by LSD and Mushrooms, but also can be caused by MDMA, Cannabis, and even SSRIs. The market for an HPPD cure extends far beyond simple psychedelics. There have been various individual studies of the condition, but the Ehave study could be the largest patient study to date. Unlocking the genetic link will help point us towards treatment and a cure. The “Perception Restoration Foundation” a non-profit working on HPPD, will be releasing an in-depth documentary in the coming months to get the word out on the condition.

Mr. Kaplan added, "Let me be clear, psychedelics are extremely safe, especially when used under medical supervision. Understanding HPPD, however, will lead to a better understanding of these molecules as a whole.”

Additional Ehave Inc. Information

We are truly grateful for the support of EHVVF shareholders! Please join the conversation on our Ehave supporter’s telegram group at https://t.me/EhaveInc.

The company posts important information and updates through weekly videos from the official company YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnyW1mgMd0qmYkEMq3O6FWA.

Please follow Ehave on Twitter @Ehaveinc1

About Ehave, Inc.

Ehave, Inc. (

EHVVF, Financial) is a leader of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients. Our primary focus is on improving the standard care in therapeutics to prevent or treat brain disorders or diseases through the use of digital therapeutics, independently or together, with medications, devices, and other therapies to optimize patient care and health outcomes. Our main product is the Ehave Telemetry Portal, which is a mental health informatics platform that allows clinicians to make objective and intelligent decisions through data insights. The Ehave Infinity Portal offers a powerful machine learning and artificial intelligence platform with a growing set of advanced tools and applications developed by Ehave and its leading partners. This empowers patients, healthcare providers, and payers to address a wide range of conditions through high quality, safe, and effective data-driven involvement with intelligent and accessible tools. Additional information on Ehave can be found on the Company’s website at: www.ehave.com.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: (i) the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company’s research, manufacturing and other development efforts; (ii) the Company’s ability to advance its products to successfully complete development and commercialization; (iii) the manufacturing, development, commercialization, and market acceptance of the Company’s products; (iv) the lack of sufficient funding to finance the product development and business operations; (v) competitive companies and technologies within the Company’s industry and introduction of competing products; (vi) the Company’s ability to establish and maintain corporate collaborations; (vii) loss of key management personnel; (viii) the scope of protection the Company is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering its products and its ability to operate its business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; (ix) potential failure to comply with applicable health information privacy and security laws and other state and federal privacy and security laws; and (x) the difficulty of predicting actions of the USA FDA and its regulations. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any written or oral forward-looking statement unless required by law. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in Ehave, Inc.’s Registration Statement on Form F-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on September 24, 2015, as amended, which is available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov.

Contact: Ehave Inc.

Media Inquiries: Gabe Rodriguez

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (623) 261-9046

ti?nf=ODI4OTA4MCM0MzIxMzE0IzIwOTAyNDY=
95e5921e-b314-4e49-aa4b-a6d07ea6f6b4
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment