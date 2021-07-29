Hallucinogen Persisting Perception Disorder (HPPD) Research Initiated By Ehave

HPPD is a psychiatric disorder characterized by the persisting presence of sensory disturbances, most commonly visual, that resemble those produced by the use of hallucinogenic substances. Ehave believes psychedelics are extremely safe, especially under medical supervision, but believes understanding HPPD will lead to a better understanding of these molecules as a whole



MIAMI, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc. (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”), a provider of digital therapeutics for the psychedelic and mental health sectors, announced plans to launch a series of studies to determine the cause and possible cure for hallucinogen-persisting perception disorder (HPPD). Hallucinogen-persisting perception disorder, or HPPD, can cause a person to keep reliving the visual element of an experience caused by hallucinogenic drugs. Ehave believes the key to widespread acceptance for psychedelics is a focus on the good as well as the bad, which is why we are investing in this series of studies on HPPD.

Ben Kaplan, CEO of Ehave, said, “We strongly believe there is a genetic predisposition to this condition and will be conducting a large-scale genetic analysis to isolate an individuals’ risk profile. Additionally, we plan on integrating a series of visual processing tests into our app to measure HPPD objectively." Mr. Kaplan continued, "Harm reduction and prevention is extremely important when dealing with these powerful molecules. We want to be an industry leader in preventing negative side effects during treatment and believe this can be of benefit to the entire industry."

Individuals with HPPD have recurring visual disturbances that only recall the part of the drug trip that involved visions. The way these flashbacks in HPPD affect a person’s vision can be frustrating and may cause anxiety. Scientists and researchers do not know exactly how or why these negative results occur, but they are still working on the question. Some people have different flashback experience. Instead of a pleasurable trip, they experience confusing visual effects, such as halos around objects, distorted sizes or colors, and bright lights that won’t fade.

People experiencing these disturbances may be entirely aware of everything else that’s happening. The interruption in your field of vision can be annoying, disturbing, and possibly debilitating. That’s why these symptoms may be unsettling or upsetting. If these visual disturbances occur frequently, you may have a condition called hallucinogen persisting perception disorder (HPPD). As many as 5% of LSD users report some version of HPPD and serious cases could be as frequent as 1 in every 100 users of psychedelics. HPPD is most commonly caused by LSD and Mushrooms, but also can be caused by MDMA, Cannabis, and even SSRIs. The market for an HPPD cure extends far beyond simple psychedelics. There have been various individual studies of the condition, but the Ehave study could be the largest patient study to date. Unlocking the genetic link will help point us towards treatment and a cure. The “Perception Restoration Foundation” a non-profit working on HPPD, will be releasing an in-depth documentary in the coming months to get the word out on the condition.

Mr. Kaplan added, "Let me be clear, psychedelics are extremely safe, especially when used under medical supervision. Understanding HPPD, however, will lead to a better understanding of these molecules as a whole.”

Additional Ehave Inc. Information

We are truly grateful for the support of EHVVF shareholders! Please join the conversation on our Ehave supporter’s telegram group at https://t.me/EhaveInc.

The company posts important information and updates through weekly videos from the official company YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnyW1mgMd0qmYkEMq3O6FWA.

Please follow Ehave on Twitter @Ehaveinc1

About Ehave, Inc.

Ehave, Inc. ( EHVVF, Financial) is a leader of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients. Our primary focus is on improving the standard care in therapeutics to prevent or treat brain disorders or diseases through the use of digital therapeutics, independently or together, with medications, devices, and other therapies to optimize patient care and health outcomes. Our main product is the Ehave Telemetry Portal, which is a mental health informatics platform that allows clinicians to make objective and intelligent decisions through data insights. The Ehave Infinity Portal offers a powerful machine learning and artificial intelligence platform with a growing set of advanced tools and applications developed by Ehave and its leading partners. This empowers patients, healthcare providers, and payers to address a wide range of conditions through high quality, safe, and effective data-driven involvement with intelligent and accessible tools. Additional information on Ehave can be found on the Company’s website at: www.ehave.com.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: (i) the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company’s research, manufacturing and other development efforts; (ii) the Company’s ability to advance its products to successfully complete development and commercialization; (iii) the manufacturing, development, commercialization, and market acceptance of the Company’s products; (iv) the lack of sufficient funding to finance the product development and business operations; (v) competitive companies and technologies within the Company’s industry and introduction of competing products; (vi) the Company’s ability to establish and maintain corporate collaborations; (vii) loss of key management personnel; (viii) the scope of protection the Company is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering its products and its ability to operate its business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; (ix) potential failure to comply with applicable health information privacy and security laws and other state and federal privacy and security laws; and (x) the difficulty of predicting actions of the USA FDA and its regulations. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any written or oral forward-looking statement unless required by law. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in Ehave, Inc.’s Registration Statement on Form F-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on September 24, 2015, as amended, which is available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov.

Contact: Ehave Inc.

Media Inquiries: Gabe Rodriguez

[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (623) 261-9046