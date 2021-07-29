Logo
OSS to Host Second Quarter Conference Call on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. ET

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

ESCONDIDO, Calif., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. ( OSS), a leader in AI Transportable™ solutions on the edge, will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021. The financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

OSS management will host the conference call followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Thursday, August 12, 2021
Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-866-269-4260
International dial-in number: 1-786-204-3966
Conference ID: 1453156

The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay here as well as via a link in the Investors section of the company’s website at onestopsystems.com. OSS regularly uses its website to disclose material and non-material information to investors, customers, employees and others interested in the company.

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact CMA at 1-949-432-7566.

A replay of the call will be available after 8:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through August 26, 2021.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921
International replay number: 1-412-317-6671
Replay ID: 1453156

About One Stop Systems
One Stop Systems, Inc. (

OSS, Financial) designs and manufactures innovative AI Transportable edge computing modules and systems, including ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, expansion systems, flash storage arrays and Ion Accelerator™ SAN, NAS and data recording software for AI workflows. These products are used for AI data set capture, training, and large-scale inference in the defense, oil and gas, mining, autonomous vehicles and rugged entertainment applications.

OSS utilizes the power of PCI Express, the latest GPU accelerators and NVMe storage to build award-winning systems, including many industry firsts, for industrial OEMs and government customers. The company enables AI on the Fly® by bringing AI datacenter performance to ‘the edge’, especially on mobile platforms, and by addressing the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and inference. OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com.

Media Contact:
Katie Rivera
One Stop Systems, Inc.
Tel (760) 745-9883
Email contact

Investor Relations:
Ronald Both or Grant Stude
CMA
Tel (949) 432-7557
Email contact

