Verisk and Duck Creek Technologies Announce Enhanced Integration to Simplify, Streamline Insurer Workflows

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Out-of-the-box integration allows insurers to seamlessly transmit claims data between Duck Creek Platform and Verisk claims-handling solutions

JERSEY CITY, N.J. & BOSTON, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verisk (

VRSK, Financial), a leading global provider of predictive analytics and decision-support solutions, today announced its claims management solution, XactAnalysis®, now has a prebuilt integration with the Duck Creek Platform, enabling insurers to simplify and streamline claims workflows. Duck Creek Technologies ( DCT) is a leading provider of core system solutions for the property/casualty insurance industry.

The Duck Creek Platform now connects with XactAnalysis out of the box through Duck Creek’s Content Exchange, the company’s online marketplace for add-ons and services that enhance insurers’ digital ecosystems. XactAnalysis is a powerful full-cycle claims system provided by Xactware, a Verisk business. This accelerated integration allows insurers to seamlessly transmit claims data between the Duck Creek Platform and XactAnalysis, saving time and eliminating the need to enter the same information into multiple claims systems.

“Insurers are continually searching for ways to increase efficiency and eliminate unnecessary steps in their workflows, and this new-and-improved integration helps achieve that aim,” said Jeff Wargin, Chief Product Officer at Duck Creek Technologies. “Now mutual clients of Duck Creek and Verisk can reap the benefits of this integration immediately after deployment without having to spend weeks building a special integration to connect the two systems.”

“We welcome the opportunity to offer this enhanced integration with Duck Creek as part of our ecosystem of open, extendable solutions,” Xactware President Mike Fulton said. “By augmenting the integration between these two ecosystems, Duck Creek and Verisk are improving the claims experience for both our insurer clients and their policyholders.”

To learn more, visit Verisk.com or DuckCreek.com.

About Verisk
Verisk (

VRSK, Financial) provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in the insurance, energy and specialized markets, and financial services industries. More than 70 percent of the FORTUNE 100 relies on the company’s advanced technologies to manage risks, make better decisions and improve operating efficiency. The company’s analytic solutions address insurance underwriting and claims, fraud, regulatory compliance, natural resources, catastrophes, economic forecasting, geopolitical risks, as well as environmental, social and governance (ESG) matters. Celebrating its 50th anniversary, the company continues to make the world better, safer and stronger, and fosters an inclusive and diverse culture where all team members feel they belong. With more than 100 offices in nearly 35 countries, Verisk consistently earns certification by Great Place to Work. For more: Verisk.com, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

About Duck Creek Technologies
Duck Creek Technologies ( DCT) is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and General insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand, the company’s enterprise Software-as-a-Service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek’s functionally rich solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand.

For further information about Duck Creek Technologies, visit www.duckcreek.com.

Media Contact
Michelle Pantina
551-500-7327
[email protected]

