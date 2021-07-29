Logo
Stryve Foods, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results on August 16th, 2021

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

PLANO, Texas, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stryve Foods, Inc. (“Stryve” or “the Company”) ( SNAX), an emerging healthy snack platform disrupting traditional snacking categories, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss second quarter 2021 financial results on Monday, August 16th 2021 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time. A press release with second quarter 2021 financial results will be issued the same day after market close. Joe Oblas, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Jaxie Alt, Co-CEO and Chief Marketing Officer, and Alex Hawkins, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer will host the call.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (631) 891-4304. A telephone replay will be available after the call and can be accessed by dialing (412) 317-6671 and entering the passcode 10016011. The replay will be available until Monday, August 23, 2021.

There will also be a simultaneous, live webcast available on the Investors section of the Company’s corporate website at Stryve.com. An archive of the webcast will be available on the corporate website shortly after the call has concluded.

About Stryve Foods, Inc.
Stryve is an emerging healthy snacking company which manufactures, markets and sells highly differentiated healthy snacking products that Stryve believes can disrupt traditional snacking categories. Stryve’s mission is “to help Americans snack better and live happier, better lives.” Stryve offers convenient snacks that are lower in sugar and carbohydrates and higher in protein than other snacks. Stryve offers all-natural, delicious snacks which it believes are nutritious and offer consumers a convenient healthy snacking option for their on-the-go lives.

Stryve’s current product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve®, Kalahari®, Braaitime®, and Vacadillos® brand names. Unlike beef jerky, Stryve’s all-natural air-dried meat snack products are made of beef and spices, are never cooked, contain zero grams of sugar, and are free of monosodium glutamate (MSG), gluten, nitrates, nitrites, and preservatives. As a result, Stryve’s products are Keto and Paleo diet friendly. Further, based on protein density and sugar content, Stryve believes that its air-dried meat snack products are some of the healthiest shelf-stable snacks available today.

Stryve distributes its products in major retail channels, primarily in North America, including grocery, club stores and other retail outlets, as well as directly to consumers through its e-commerce websites, as well as direct to consumer through the Amazon platform.

For more information about Stryve, visit www.stryve.com or follow us on social media at @stryvebiltong.

Contacts:
ICR

Investor Relations:
Raphael Gross, (203) 682-8253
[email protected]

Media Relations:
Eric Becker, (303) 638-3469
[email protected]

