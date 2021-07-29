Tenable Helps Organizations Disrupt Attacks with New Active Directory Security Readiness Checks

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Tenable Helps Organizations Disrupt Attacks with New Active Directory Security Readiness Checks

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

COLUMBIA, Md., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the wake of a growing number of both ransomware and sophisticated attacks, Tenable®, Inc., the Cyber Exposure company, has developed 10 foundational configuration checks for its solutions, including Tenable.io, Tenable.sc and both Nessus Professional and Nessus Essentials, that assess Microsoft Active Directory security readiness and align remediation efforts based on the threat landscape. These checks leverage Tenable’s expertise in securing Active Directory environments through Tenable.ad and are available immediately for existing customers at no extra charge.

Bad actors have set their sights on the one system that connects everything on the corporate network-- from cloud, web apps, traditional IT and operational technology (OT): Active Directory. According to Frost & Sullivan, 90 percent of the Fortune 1000 use Active Directory as their primary method for authentication and authorization. Active Directory is almost always the first target for bad actors once they gain a foothold in the enterprise. The Solarwinds hack and a string of high-profile ransomware attacks that crippled critical infrastructure have highlighted the critical role that Active Directory plays in enterprise security and the problems which can occur if not expertly configured, audited and monitored for high-risk activities.

In response to this growing crisis, Tenable has launched 10 foundational checks within its solutions to help customers detect commonly exploited weaknesses in Active Directory, protecting credentials and preventing privilege escalation. Organizations can immediately use the checks to assess their exposure to a range of risks, including Kerberoasting attacks, poorly configured or managed passwords and vulnerable encryption protocols. From there, security teams can take remedial action to close these potential attack paths before they are used against them.

“We’re seeing the weaponization of Active Directory by bad actors virtually every time a new ransomware attack or hack makes the headlines. Securing Active Directory is one of the most critical steps virtually any organization should take to build stronger cyber defenses and a solid foundation for their digital business,” said Renaud Deraison, co-founder and chief technology officer, Tenable. “We’re helping to address this growing crisis with new Active Directory checks that make it easier than ever for customers to understand what steps they must take immediately to get their Active Directory security in order and disrupt bad actors’ go-to attack paths.”

The Active Directory Security Readiness Checks are now generally available in Tenable.sc, Tenable.io, Tenable.ep, Nessus Professional and Nessus Essentials. Customers interested in a complete Active Directory security solution are encouraged to learn more about Tenable.ad, which offers these foundational checks along with more comprehensive assessment capabilities.

For more information about the functionality, visit: https://www.tenable.com/blog/new-in-nessus-find-and-fix-these-10-active-directory-misconfigurations.

About Tenable
Tenable®, Inc. is the Cyber Exposure company. Over 30,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world’s first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, more than 30 percent of the Global 2000 and large government agencies. Learn more at www.tenable.com.

Contact Information:
Cayla Baker
Tenable
[email protected]
443-545-2102, x 1544

ti?nf=ODI4OTMxMiM0MzIwMzQzIzIxMjA3MDI=
c9f66e54-7733-477b-946b-c2ac8f479935
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment