Digital Turbine and TikTok Announce Comprehensive Expansion of its App Distribution Partnership to North America

AUSTIN, Texas and LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Turbine, Inc. (Nasdaq: APPS) and TikTok, Inc. announced a comprehensive expansion of its app distribution partnership today. Digital Turbine is to be the preferred distributor for TikTok on mobile device preload inventory in North America, expanding its current Latin America partnership. Under this new mutual agreement, TikTok will manage their mobile preloads through Digital Turbine's platform, with TikTok becoming the preferred short-form video platform preloaded on Digital Turbine inventory. Digital Turbine is the largest global on-device media platform with key partnerships in the US including Verizon, AT&T, Tracfone and Cricket and in Latin America with partners such as Telefónica, América Móvil, and Millicom.

"We've worked with Digital Turbine for more than two years, and have seen tremendous success," said Mike Gubman, Head of Distribution, North America at TikTok. He continued, "Having a single point of contact for app distribution will accelerate our growth and simplify management, reporting and optimization of spend. We're excited to take this next step in our Digital Turbine partnership."

"TikTok is the trailblazer in short-form mobile video," said Bill Stone, CEO of Digital Turbine. "We're pleased to extend our partnership, further accelerating their growth and building upon our success in LATAM to the US. Our platform allows large global companies like TikTok unmatched global distribution. This efficiency is extremely difficult for any publisher to duplicate by negotiating and managing multiple individual carrier and OEM relationships."

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine is the leading independent mobile growth platform and levels up the landscape for advertisers, publishers, carriers and OEMS. By integrating a full ad stack with proprietary technology built into devices by wireless operators and OEMs, Digital Turbine supercharges advertising and monetization. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with global offices in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, London, Berlin, Singapore, Tel Aviv and other cities serving top agency, app developer and advertising markets.

Investor Relations Contact:

Brian Bartholomew

[email protected]

Press Contact:

Mimi Torrington

[email protected]

