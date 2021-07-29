Alaska Airlines expands technology partnership with Sabre to drive profitability and accelerate growth

PR Newswire

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), the leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, today announced the renewal and expansion of its SabreSonic passenger service system (PSS) agreement with Alaska Airlines, the fifth largest airline in the U.S.

In addition to the renewal of SabreSonic and Intelligence Exchange, the expanded agreement includes Sabre's Dynamic Availability and Group Optimizer products. The adoption of these products can help Alaska Airlines move toward a more flexible and modern environment, while driving operational efficiencies.

"Alaska Airlines is delighted to build on our existing agreement with Sabre, our trusted and long-term technology partner," said Andrew Harrison, Chief Commercial Officer of Alaska Airlines. "It is especially important right now to have the most robust, agile and advanced technology solutions possible to propel our business into the future. As travel starts to show improvement after a challenging year, we are now very much focused on driving revenue and growth. Our extended technology partnership with Sabre will support us in this goal, in addition to help us enhance productivity and enable our award-winning service."

The new agreement now includes Sabre's Dynamic Availability – which will help Alaska earn incremental revenue by enabling the airline to proactively respond to ever-changing travel conditions with optimized pricing – and Sabre's Group Optimizer, which will help Alaska optimize the processes for managing group reservations, an area difficult for many airlines to streamline today.

Alaska will continue to leverage SabreSonic PSS and Sabre Intelligence Exchange. SabreSonic is designed to automate sales and service, helping airlines to maximize revenue opportunities and create efficient airport experiences for travelers. Sabre's Intelligence Exchange will continue to help optimize Alaska's passenger experience and operations, as Alaska focuses on innovating the guest experience. This allows the airline to gain better insights to make more informed business decisions in real time.

Founded in 1932 as McGee Airways, Alaska Airlines has been ranked by J. D. Power and Associates as having the highest customer satisfaction of the traditional airlines for twelve consecutive years. Headquartered in SeaTac, Washington, the carrier operates a large domestic route network, primarily focused on connecting from the Pacific Northwest, West Coast, and Alaska to over one hundred destinations in the contiguous United States, Hawaii, Canada, Costa Rica, and Mexico.

On March 31, Alaska Airlines became a new member of the oneworld alliance, which transforms the airline into a global carrier. Throughout this transition, Sabre partnered with Alaska to ensure system connectivity and fare class alignment with its new alliance partners to provide a seamless travel experience for their guests. Sabre will continue to support Alaska's growth as a new member of the oneworld alliance with its technology solutions.

"We're thrilled to be able to further expand our already valued and long-standing relationship with Alaska Airlines," said Roshan Mendis, chief commercial officer for Sabre Travel Solutions. "Today's announcement demonstrates our deep commitment of providing airlines with industry-leading technology that brings broader possibilities and insightful information about their guests, so they can personalize their offerings and succeed in this ever-evolving industry."

Sabre's robust travel platform and secure solutions provide the technology on which airlines, agencies and hoteliers rely. The company is committed to continue to accelerate innovation in the travel industry. Its multi-year tech transformation will provide the agility, scalability and stability needed to modernize the travel experience, another step toward Sabre's vision to create a new marketplace for personalized travel.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveler experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines and its regional partners serve more than 120 destinations across the United States and to Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica. The airline emphasizes Next-Level Care for its guests, along with providing low fares, award-winning customer service and sustainability efforts. On March 31, 2021, Alaska became the 14th member of oneworld. With the global alliance and Alaska Airlines' additional partners, guests can travel to more than 1,000 destinations on more than 20 airlines while earning and redeeming miles on flights to locations around the world. Learn more about Alaska at newsroom.alaskaair.com and blog.alaskaair.com. Alaska Airlines and Horizon Air are subsidiaries of Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK).

