Hapbee Releases New "Boost" Signal to Help Users Energize Throughout the Day, Adding to its Expanding Library of Mood Signals

VANCOUVER, BC, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: HAPB) (OTCQB: HAPBF) (FSE: HA1) ("Hapbee" or the "Company"), the leading wearable, wellness technology company and creator of the Hapbee headband, has announced the launch of their eighth and latest signal, "Boost," which will provide users with a caffeine-free and calorie-free energy boost whenever they need it.

A healthier alternative to typical afternoon pick-me-ups such as coffee or energy drinks, "Boost" promotes a gradual rise in physical energy levels to help users feel less drowsy and more alert, with a reduction in mental fatigue. Developed through Hapbee's licensed, patented ability to record and broadcast the frequencies of various compounds, the Boost signal was partially derived from theobromine, a nootropic commonly used to help clear away brain fog, helping users stay focused while supporting attention and reaction time.

The company pre-released the Boost signal a few weeks ago to a select group of Hapbee "power users" to gauge early reaction prior to its broader release. "I have been an avid Hapbee user since the product first launched last year and can't tell you how excited I am about Boost," said Ben Greenfield, renowned biohacker, fitness guru and New York Times best-selling author. "I have been using Boost as a mid-day enhancer since it was first released and it's making a big difference in my afternoon energy levels."

Greenfield will host Hapbee co-founder Scott Donnell on Instagram Live, scheduled for July 29th at 8 pm ET. The broadcast will be available for viewing later at Hapbee's IGTV page.

"Through customer feedback and our market research, we identified a growing chorus of requests in the areas of alertness and attention," said Hapbee CEO Yona Shtern. "Adding Boost to our expanding roster of signals helps users who are mentally exhausted to stay more alert and focused during their daytime activities. We anticipate that Boost will quickly become a favorite among Hapbee users."





Hapbee leverages patented, magnetic-field technology to help people choose how they feel. Ultra–low frequency electromagnetic signals are derived from compounds such as caffeine, nicotine and melatonin and are then played digitally through the Hapbee headband to deliver sensations such as Happy, Alert, Focus, Relax and Deep Sleep without the side-effects or dependencies that might otherwise result from ingesting the substances.

"This is a natural extension of the Hapbee signal library and one we see benefiting everyone from the office professional, to busy parents, to students studying, and even to athletes looking to charge up before a big performance," explained Hapbee Chief Science Officer, Dr. Brian Mogen. "Providing an aid to the ongoing needs of users is our mission and always at the forefront of how we approach product development."

Hapbee originally launched with six signals and has added "Bedtime" and now "Boost" to their growing lineup in 2021 as they continue to expand their catalog. The Company is currently in the research and development phases of an extensive expansion of signal blends and time-released routines.

About Hapbee

Hapbee is a wearable magnetic field technology company that aims to help people choose how they feel. Powered by EMulate Therapeutics' patented ultra-low radio frequency energy (ulRFE®) technology, Hapbee delivers low-power electromagnetic signals designed to produce sensations such as Happy, Alert, Focus, Relax, Boost and others.

Hapbee is available for purchase at Hapbee.com.

You can learn more about how Hapbee works at www.hapbee.com/science.

Forward-Looking Information Disclaimer

Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This news release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Any statements about Hapbee's product marketing and development initiatives; and the introduction of new products or services; are all forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company's ability to meet its planned product marketing and development initiatives and the Company's ability to achieve its e-commerce rollout and full-scale commercial launch as anticipated.

Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, lack of user adoption of the Boost signal, inability of the signal to deliver its desired effects, delays in design, production, manufacturing, development or releases of signal blends, collection of data from customer use, or the Company may not be able to achieve its targets as anticipated or at all; changes in legislation and regulations; increase in operating costs; equipment failures; failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations; litigation; the loss of key directors, employees, advisors or consultants and fees charged by service providers. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described in Hapbee's annual information form dated January 27, 2021, a copy of which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

