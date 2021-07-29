The Development of WeTrade Group with The Advantage of Private Traffic

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

The Development of WeTrade Group with The Advantage of Private Traffic

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BEIJING, July 29, 2021

BEIJING, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In July 2021, with the highly recognized technical strength and high-quality service capability, WeTrade Group (US: WETG) has been selected into Tencent Cloud 'Thousand Sails Plan', becoming Tencent's official partner and providing services for Tencent Cloud.

image_5010504_25632349.jpg

In recent years, the Internet industry has achieved tremendous development and the COVID-19 pandemic has changed sales channels and marketing environment dramatically. More brands have recognized the importance of private traffic. They have also realized that the traffic operation mode, representing by WeChat businesses, has become an indispensable part for every merchant. Following the rise of the private traffic trend, a number of SaaS service providers have been born in China, and WeTrade Group Inc. is one of those companies.

Founded in 2019, WeTrade Group is an emerging growth company engaged in the business of providing a cloud intelligent system for micro-businesses. The company independently developed the cloud intelligent system YCloud and provides six service businesses, including user marketing relationship tracking, community marketing AI fission and management, supply chain system, payment scenarios, CPS commission income management, live streaming + short video system.

Similar business model with Youzan and Weimob, WeTrade Group helps enterprises open online stores and achieve digital transformation. Meanwhile, WeTrade Group has its features, the company is more focused on managing clients for commissions, providing a comprehensive technology service with tightly bonding the marketing relationship. Since its establishment, the customer base of WeTrade Group has been growing rapidly. At present, the YCloud system has been applied in various industries, containing micro-business, tourism, hospitality, live streaming short video, beauty and traditional retail.

Founder of WeTrade Group Zheng DAI mentioned that, in the era of the digital economy, especially after the test of the pandemic, more and more enterprises and individuals have started to pay attention to private traffic operation. Multi-channel layout and SaaS of private traffic have become the industry consensus. Up to now, the YCloud system has been applied in Zhongyan shangyue, Beijing Youth Hostel, China Kanghui, Zhiding,Lvyue and Yuetao. With the growing user base of WeTrade Group and the support of Tencent's Thousand Sails Plan, the company will further improve its technology and service support in the future, and provide more high-value innovative technology and high-quality services for the development of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises.

About WeTrade Group Inc.

WeTrade Group INC is the world's first technical service provider of Cloud Intelligent System for micro-businesses. It is the first internationalized system in the global micro-business cloud intelligence field and also the leader, innovator and promoter of the world's cloud intelligent system for micro-businesses. WeTrade Group independently developed the cloud intelligent system for micro-businesses (Abbreviation: YCloud). YCloud can strengthen users' marketing relationship and CPS commission profit management through leading technology and big data analysis. It also can help increase the payment scenarios, revenue and group leader management to increase customers' revenue by multi-channel data statistics, AI fission and management as well as improved supply chain system. Up to now, YCloud's business has successfully landed in mainland China, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Singapore and other countries, covering the micro business industry, tourism industry, hospitality industry, livestreaming and short video industry, aesthetic medical industry and traditional retail industry. For more information, please visit our website: https://ir.wetg.group.

favicon.png?sn=CN58654&sd=2021-07-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-development-of-wetrade-group-with-the-advantage-of-private-traffic-301344309.html

SOURCE WeTrade Group Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN58654&Transmission_Id=202107290848PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN58654&DateId=20210729
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment