The Development of WeTrade Group with The Advantage of Private Traffic

BEIJING, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In July 2021, with the highly recognized technical strength and high-quality service capability, WeTrade Group (US: WETG) has been selected into Tencent Cloud 'Thousand Sails Plan', becoming Tencent's official partner and providing services for Tencent Cloud.

In recent years, the Internet industry has achieved tremendous development and the COVID-19 pandemic has changed sales channels and marketing environment dramatically. More brands have recognized the importance of private traffic. They have also realized that the traffic operation mode, representing by WeChat businesses, has become an indispensable part for every merchant. Following the rise of the private traffic trend, a number of SaaS service providers have been born in China, and WeTrade Group Inc. is one of those companies.

Founded in 2019, WeTrade Group is an emerging growth company engaged in the business of providing a cloud intelligent system for micro-businesses. The company independently developed the cloud intelligent system YCloud and provides six service businesses, including user marketing relationship tracking, community marketing AI fission and management, supply chain system, payment scenarios, CPS commission income management, live streaming + short video system.

Similar business model with Youzan and Weimob, WeTrade Group helps enterprises open online stores and achieve digital transformation. Meanwhile, WeTrade Group has its features, the company is more focused on managing clients for commissions, providing a comprehensive technology service with tightly bonding the marketing relationship. Since its establishment, the customer base of WeTrade Group has been growing rapidly. At present, the YCloud system has been applied in various industries, containing micro-business, tourism, hospitality, live streaming short video, beauty and traditional retail.

Founder of WeTrade Group Zheng DAI mentioned that, in the era of the digital economy, especially after the test of the pandemic, more and more enterprises and individuals have started to pay attention to private traffic operation. Multi-channel layout and SaaS of private traffic have become the industry consensus. Up to now, the YCloud system has been applied in Zhongyan shangyue, Beijing Youth Hostel, China Kanghui, Zhiding,Lvyue and Yuetao. With the growing user base of WeTrade Group and the support of Tencent's Thousand Sails Plan, the company will further improve its technology and service support in the future, and provide more high-value innovative technology and high-quality services for the development of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises.

