The Joint Corp. and Army & Air Force Exchange Service Reach an Agreement to Bring Chiropractic Care to Military Bases

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

The Joint Corp. and Army & Air Force Exchange Service Reach an Agreement to Bring Chiropractic Care to Military Bases

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 29, 2021

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ: JYNT), the nation's largest provider of chiropractic care through The Joint Chiropractic® network, has reached an agreement with the Army & Air Force Exchange Service to provide on-installation chiropractic care to members of the military and their families. The initial target sites include Luke Air Force Base in Phoenix, Ariz., MacDill Air Force base in Tampa, Fla. and Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in Trenton, New Jersey.

The_Joint_Corp_Logo.jpg

The rigors of military training and deployment are taxing on the body. Chiropractic adjustments seek to restore alignment and improve joint movement and nerve function. The Department of Manpower and Reserve Affairs conducted a trial to determine if chiropractic care can ease lower back pain in troops. The results of the trial found a five percent increase in isometric strength and a 14 percent increase in endurance among members of the military who received chiropractic adjustments. The trial report notes "chiropractic care improves key fitness characteristics among active-duty service members with lower back pain."

"As part of this new relationship with the Exchange, we're proud to offer even more convenience to our patients and their families of the armed services," said Peter D. Holt, President and CEO of The Joint Corp. "Our members of the military put their bodies through extraordinary stresses in the performance of their duties. The benefits of chiropractic care can positively impact and enhance their overall wellness, as they carry out their role in defending our nation."

The Exchange operates more than 4,900 facilities in more than 30 countries, 50 states, four U.S. territories (Guam, Puerto Rico, Northern Mariana Islands and American Samoa) and the District of Columbia and serves an eligible customer base of 33 million active-duty and retired service members and their families.

"Having served five overseas tours, I have seen firsthand the toll military life can put on the body. I have personally experienced how chiropractic care helps restore movement and reduce discomfort to the body brought on from serving in the Armed Forces," said Major Barrett McNabb, U.S. Army (Retired) and multi-unit owner at The Joint Chiropractic. "I'm proud to be part of an organization working to serve this special group through this new relationship with the Exchange in offering convenient chiropractic services on base."

In addition to serving military members directly on base, The Joint Chiropractic honors members of the military nationwide through its Military Appreciation Program. The year-round program offers active and retired military personnel, National Guard and Veterans, as well as their immediate families, an initial visit for only $19, which includes the consultation, exam and adjustment. The program also reduces pricing by $10 for a monthly wellness plan or chiropractic care package.

Millions of Americans have found relief from pain due to the benefits of chiropractic's natural, drug­-free approach to healthcare. Everyone, from enlisted to officer to retired, can improve their quality of life through routine chiropractic care.

To find one of our chiropractors near you, visit thejoint.com.

About The Joint Chiropractic
The Joint Corp. revolutionized access to chiropractic care when it introduced its retail healthcare business model in 2010. Today, the company is making quality care convenient and affordable, while eliminating the need for insurance, for millions of patients seeking pain relief and ongoing wellness. With more than 600 locations nationwide and over eight million patient visits annually, The Joint Chiropractic is a key leader in the chiropractic industry. Named on Franchise Times "Top 200+ Franchises" and Entrepreneur's "Franchise 500®" lists, The Joint Chiropractic is an innovative force, where healthcare meets retail. For more information, visit www.thejoint.com.

Business Structure
The Joint Corp. is a franchisor of clinics and an operator of clinics in certain states. In Arkansas, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Washington, West Virginia and Wyoming, The Joint Corp. and its franchisees provide management services to affiliated professional chiropractic practices.

favicon.png?sn=LA58376&sd=2021-07-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-joint-corp-and-army--air-force-exchange-service-reach-an-agreement-to-bring-chiropractic-care-to-military-bases-301343877.html

SOURCE The Joint Corp.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA58376&Transmission_Id=202107290849PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA58376&DateId=20210729
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment