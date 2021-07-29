Valiant Eagle, Inc. (OTC Pink: PSRU) Leaps Into The World of Basketball Video Gaming By Developing State-Of-The Art, "Fathers of the Sport" Video Game

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Valiant Eagle, Inc. (OTC Pink: PSRU) Leaps Into The World of Basketball Video Gaming By Developing State-Of-The Art, "Fathers of the Sport" Video Game

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2021

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Valiant Eagle, Inc. (OTC Pink: PSRU) is pleased to announce to shareholders that the company has begun development on a "Fathers of the Sport" (FOTS) video game, which will feature the same legendary characters as in the FOTS NFT gallery. Furthermore, the video game will be applicable on all platforms (PC & gaming consoles). The game will be composed of 150 fictional and non fictional characters inspired by "Fathers of the Sport," the feature documentary directed by Xavier Mitchell, CEO of Valiant Eagle. The game will allow players to select to play on one of the fifteen designed playgrounds around the world ranging from NYC to the Philippines.

To assist with the development of the video game, Valiant Eagle has hired Mohammed Salam as a gaming consultant and developer. Furthermore, the company has retained a modeling and animation team led by Saad Nadeem for the latest generation of graphics and controls.

Mr. Nadeem has an extensive background in creating animation-based videos and content for professional and entertainment purposes. He previously worked as a lead game programmer at Rockstar Games NYC and as a backend developer at RobTop Games.

His team is comprised of highly-skilled and passionate storytellers, animators, illustrators, motion designers, 3D artists, video editors, and more.

Mr. Nadeem's team is based around the world, allowing for 24/7 availability to work on the FOTS video game project. Valiant Eagle looks forward to beginning a long-term working relationship with Mr. Nadeem and his skilled team.

The team has already delivered high poly and low poly test animations for the character "Rim Reaper" which will be utilized in the Rucker Park level of the game.

Animation movement test here
High Poly Animation test here

In early July 2021, Valiant Eagle introduced shareholders to its "Fathers of the Sport" NFT gallery, which will be made available through the company's unique NFT platform, Fungy. The FOTS NFT gallery celebrates key trailblazers in the sport of basketball, which laid the foundation for both the NBA and the modern day sport.

The most popular basketball video game franchise is NBA 2K. Originally launched in 1999, the NBA 2K franchise has gone on to sell over 111 million copies since its launch, as of May 2021. Originally developed by Sega, NBA 2K is now developed by Take-Two Interactive.

NBA 2K20 alone sold over $1 billion worth of copies in less than a year. This makes NBA 2K20 the best-selling and most lucrative game within the NBA 2K franchise.

Xavier Mitchell, CEO of Valiant Eagle Inc., states, "Making a video game is a natural progression for the utilization of our media assets. With gamers expressing strong disappointment in titles such NBA 2K21, this will be the definitive street basketball game that addresses real technique and skill distinctive to the theatre of other similar offerings. We'll seek a partnership with Activision, EA sports or one of the other major software developers once we're near completion. We are also looking into developing a fighting game similar to Mortal Combat based on Bruce Lee's Fists of Fury that we own in conjunction with the creation of a gaming division."

For more information on the "Fathers of the Sport," please view the YouTube links below:

-Trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bKWvRDFJ5nY&t=2s
-Full Movie: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PJTFbpl4-NY

About Valiant Eagle, Inc
Valiant Eagle Inc (OTC:PSRU) is a publicly-traded corporation focused on the energizing of celebrity entertainment, social media and TV communications. VE aims to achieve an unparalleled advancement towards media through music, sports and, with respect to the millennial generation, through technology. Technology is an important part of our life especially in the last century more than ever. With benefits such as speed, accuracy, unlimited information and more, the internet has provided various means of communicating without delay nor difficulty. However, a level of consumer satisfaction has yet to be reached. Valiant Eagle, Inc. looks to fill this void.

Valiant Eagle
Website: www.valianteagle.net
Twitter: @valianteagleinc
Facebook: @valianteagleinc

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains
forward-looking information within the meaning of section 27A of the Securities Act of
1933 and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the safe
harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected
future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to
risks and uncertainties. That includes the possibility that the business outlined in this
press release cannot be concluded for some reason. That could be as a result of
technical, installation, permitting or other problems that were not anticipated. Such
forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors,
which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Valiant Eagle, Inc.
to be materially different from the statements made herein. Except for any obligation
under the U.S. federal securities laws, Valiant Eagle, Inc. undertakes no obligation to
publicly update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future
events or otherwise.

favicon.png?sn=CG58348&sd=2021-07-29 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/valiant-eagle-inc-otc-pink-psru-leaps-into-the-world-of-basketball-video-gaming-by-developing-state-of-the-art-fathers-of-the-sport-video-game-301344203.html

SOURCE Valiant Eagle, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG58348&Transmission_Id=202107290900PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG58348&DateId=20210729
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment