Chrysler Pacifica, Jeep® Grand Cherokee, Ram 1500 Capture 2021 AutoPacific Vehicle Satisfaction Awards

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

When it comes to people movers, Chrysler Pacifica, one of three Stellantis vehicles to claim AutoPacific Vehicle Satisfaction Awards, is the Most Satisfying Minivan

Jeep® Grand Cherokee takes Most Satisfying Mid-size SUV/ORV honors

Ram 1500 reels in Most Satisfying Full-size Pickup recognition

Now in its 25th year, AutoPacific Vehicle Satisfaction Awards identify most satisfying vehicles through a poll of more than 89,000 new car and light truck owners

Three Stellantis vehicles — Chrysler Pacifica, Jeep® Grand Cherokee and Ram 1500 — were recently announced as winners of 2021 AutoPacific Vehicle Satisfaction Awards, earning recognition as among the most satisfying vehicles on the market as rated by consumers.

Chrysler Pacifica adds Most Satisfying Minivan to a list of 155 honors and accolades since its introduction, while Jeep Grand Cherokee came out on top as Most Satisfying Mid-size SUV/ORV. Ram 1500 reigns as the Most Satisfying Full-size Pickup in the AutoPacific poll, which surveys more than 89,000 new car and light truck owners.

"It's definitely a grand accomplishment to see three of the iconic brands from Stellantis each take home AutoPacific Vehicle Satisfaction Awards for 2021," said George Peterson, AutoPacific president. "The three models that were voted top in their class (Ram 1500, Jeep Grand Cherokee and Chrysler Pacifica) are clearly cherished and appreciated by the consumers.

"Families continue to realize that a minivan can be the best vehicle for daily, kid-filled runabouts and the Pacifica delivers with impressive braking and handling, sliding doors that allow for easy access to the second row, exterior styling, passenger roominess and overall comfort. Owners give high praise for the Ram 1500's power and acceleration, soft ride, driver's seat visibility, looks, braking, overall comfort, and clever cargo storage solutions. While the Grand Cherokee is an all-new model for the 2021 model year with a lucrative new three-row L taking the stage first, the previous generation Grand Cherokee is a renown trophy holder in AutoPacific's VSAs, with consumers ranking it the most satisfying midsize SUV eight out of the nine past years."

AutoPacific

Celebrating 35 years in 2021, AutoPacific is a future-oriented automotive marketing research and product-consulting firm. Every year AutoPacific publishes a wide variety of syndicated studies on the automotive industry. The firm also conducts extensive proprietary research and consulting for auto manufacturers, distributors, marketers and suppliers worldwide. AutoPacific is based in North Tustin, California, with affiliate offices in Michigan, Wisconsin and the Carolinas. More information about AutoPacific and the Vehicle Satisfaction Awards can be found on www.autopacific.com and www.vehiclevoice.com.

Chrysler Pacifica

The Chrysler brand continues to set the pace for the minivan segment with the new 2021 Chrysler Pacifica. The first-ever minivan to offer both gas and hybrid powertrains, Chrysler is elevating its minivan game to new levels, creating a new top-of-the-line Pinnacle model in the segment, offering AWD capability paired with Pacifica's class-exclusive Stow 'n Go seating, more standard safety features than any vehicle in the industry, new FamCAM interior camera, wireless charging, next-generation Uconnect 5 connectivity, an athletic new look and loads more creature comforts and interior storage for the 2021 model year. The Pacifica Hybrid delivers more than 80 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) in electric-only mode, an all-electric range of more than 30 miles and a total range of more than 500 miles.

The Chrysler Pacifica continues to hold its status as the most awarded minivan five years in a row with more than 150 honors and industry accolades. As the first company to introduce the minivan and through six generations of the vehicle, 116 minivan firsts have been produced, including nearly 40 minivan-first features on the Pacifica. The company has sold more than 15 million minivans globally since 1983, twice as many as any other manufacturer over 37 years.

Jeep Grand Cherokee

Nearly 30 years ago, the Jeep Grand Cherokee began its legacy as the most awarded SUV in history and has long defined what a premium SUV should be. Legendary Jeep capability comes courtesy of four available 4x4 systems, Jeep's Quadra-Lift air suspension system and class-leading Selec-Terrain traction management system. Grand Cherokee boasts best-in-class towing of 7,200 pounds and a crawl ratio of 44.1:1. The Jeep brand continues to shatter expectations of the full-size SUV segment with the recent introduction of the all-new 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee L. Available in three-row form for the first time, the fifth-generation Grand Cherokee delivers even more legendary 4x4 capability, premium on-road refinement and craftsmanship, superior luxury and comfort and the most safety and advanced technology features in its class. The all-new Jeep Grand Cherokee two-row and its 4xe electrified version will debut later in 2021.

Ram 1500

The Ram 1500 is the no-compromise benchmark for durability, technology, efficiency, performance and convenience with features never before offered in a pickup. The Ram 1500 features up to 12,750 pounds of towing capability and 2,300 pounds of payload. The eTorque mild hybrid system delivers improved fuel efficiency in both V-6 (standard) and V-8 configurations. The Ram 1500 is America's most powerful half-ton diesel pickup with 480 lb.-ft. of torque and most capable light-duty diesel with towing capability up to 12,560 pounds. As a segment disrupter, the Uconnect 4C with a massive 12-inch touchscreen leads the segment in technology, featuring split-screen capability, 360-degree camera views, and exclusive content from SiriusXM with 360L and Personalized Stations Powered by Pandora. The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX is the first vehicle to include the new Know & Go mobile app featuring an immersive experience for customers who want to learn more about their vehicles. Active safety and security systems include adaptive cruise control, Forward Collision Warning, Blind-spot Monitoring and Ready Alert Braking. Class-leading ride and handling are accomplished via a segment-exclusive link-coil rear suspension system with optional Active-level four-corner air suspension.

Stellantis

Stellantis (NYSE: STLA) is one of the world's leading automakers and a mobility provider, guided by a clear vision to offer freedom of movement with distinctive, affordable and reliable mobility solutions. In addition to the Group's rich heritage and broad geographic presence, its greatest strengths lie in its sustainable performance, depth of experience and the wide-ranging talents of employees working around the globe. Stellantis will leverage its broad and iconic brand portfolio, which was founded by visionaries who infused the brands with passion and a competitive spirit that speaks to employees and customers alike. Stellantis aspires to become the greatest, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders, as well as the communities in which it operates.

