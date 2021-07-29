Logo
BlackLine Ceo Marc Huffman Named a Judge for 2021 Forbes Cloud 100

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2021

Since its inclusion in the first-ever Cloud 100 in 2016, BlackLine has gone public and continues to help companies around the world embrace modern accounting

Cloud_100_badge_2021.jpg

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) CEO Marc Huffman has been invited to serve as a judge for the 2021 Forbes Cloud 100 list, to be divulged at a virtual ceremony on Tuesday, Aug. 10th.

The annual Cloud 100 is the "definitive list of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world" published by Forbes in collaboration with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures. BlackLine was honored in 2016 with inclusion in the inaugural Forbes Cloud 100. Less than two months later, the accounting automation software leader made its debut on the Nasdaq.

Now in its sixth year, the Cloud 100 combines quantitative and qualitative criteria. The distinguished Cloud 100 judges panel, composed of public cloud company CEOs who are no longer eligible for the list themselves, evaluates companies based on four factors: estimated valuation; operating metrics; people and culture; and market leadership.

"The Cloud 100 list has established itself with an impressive track record of cementing the reputations of market-leading cloud companies which have continued to excel and achieve notable success, including several, such as BlackLine, which have gone public," said Byron Deeter, partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. "The Cloud 100 judges' qualifications precede them. We're honored that the leading public cloud company CEOs have once again lent their expertise in identifying the next wave of cloud leaders."

A seasoned SaaS (software-as-a-service) executive with more than 25 years of experience driving growth at successful software companies, Mr. Huffman joined BlackLine in early 2018 as chief operating officer. He was named president in February 2020 and CEO as of Jan. 1st, 2021 after leading the company through the global pandemic for the past year. Prior to BlackLine, Huffman served as president of worldwide sales and distribution at NetSuite. During his 14-year tenure, NetSuite grew from $3 million to $1 billion in annual revenue and became recognized as a global SaaS powerhouse.

For more information or to register for the 2021 Cloud 100 virtual event, go here.

About BlackLine
Companies come to BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL) because their traditional manual accounting processes are not sustainable. BlackLine's cloud-based solutions and market-leading customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions to manage and automate financial close, accounts receivable and intercompany accounting processes, helping large enterprises and midsize companies across all industries do accounting work better, faster and with more control.

Nearly 3,500 customers trust BlackLine to help them close faster with complete and accurate results. The company is the pioneer of the cloud financial close market and recognized as the leader by customers at leading end-user review sites including Gartner Peer Insights, G2 and TrustRadius. Based in Los Angeles, BlackLine also has regional headquarters in London, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, please visit blackline.com.

blackline_company_logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA58127&sd=2021-07-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackline-ceo-marc-huffman-named-a-judge-for-2021-forbes-cloud-100-301344142.html

SOURCE BlackLine

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA58127&Transmission_Id=202107290900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA58127&DateId=20210729
