John C. Jacobs, President And CEO Of Harmony Biosciences, Named An Ernst & Young (EY) Entrepreneur Of The Year 2021 Greater Philadelphia Award Winner

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Award recognizes entrepreneurs who have driven their companies' success, transformed their industry, and made a positive impact on their community

PR Newswire

PLYMOUTH MEEETING, Pa., July 29, 2021

PLYMOUTH MEEETING, Pa., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. ("Harmony") (Nasdaq: HRMY), a pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing innovative therapies for patients living with rare neurological disorders who have unmet medical needs, today announced that John C. Jacobs, President and CEO, has been named an EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Greater Philadelphia Award Winner.

Harmony_Biosciences_Logo.jpg

Jacobs was selected by a panel of independent judges for his work leading Harmony and joins an esteemed multi-industry community of other entrepreneurs who have driven their companies' success, transformed their industries, and made a positive impact on their employees and communities.

"I am extremely honored to be selected for this prestigious award and accept it on behalf of the entire Harmony team, who demonstrate their commitment and passion every day through their support of the rare disease community," said John C. Jacobs, President and CEO. "I'm also inspired by the opportunity we have as a company to help patients in need who are living with rare neurological disorders. As Harmony continues to grow and evolve into a leading rare disease company, it is our vision of being able to help an even broader population of patients that drives us forward."

For 35 years, the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year Award® program has been one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The award recognizes entrepreneurial leaders who are excelling in overcoming adversity, driving financial performance, and committed to building innovative and values-based companies with wider social impact.

As a Greater Philadelphia award winner, Jacobs is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 National Awards.

About Harmony Biosciences
Harmony Biosciences is a pharmaceutical company headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, PA. The Company was established by Paragon Biosciences, LLC, with a vision to provide novel treatment options for people living with rare neurological disorders who have unmet medical needs. For more information on Harmony, please visit the company's website: www.harmonybiosciences.com.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®
Entrepreneur Of The Year® is the world's most prestigious business awards program for unstoppable entrepreneurs. These visionary leaders deliver innovation, growth and prosperity that transform our world. The program engages entrepreneurs with insights and experiences that foster growth. It connects them with their peers to strengthen entrepreneurship around the world. Entrepreneur Of The Year is the first and only truly global awards program of its kind. It celebrates entrepreneurs through regional and national awards programs in more than 145 cities in over 60 countries. National Overall winners go on to compete for the EY World Entrepreneur Of The Year™.

Harmony Biosciences Media Contact:
Nancy Leone
215-891-6046
[email protected]

Harmony Biosciences Investor Contact:
Lisa Caperelli
484-539-9736
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=DC58281&sd=2021-07-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/john-c-jacobs-president-and-ceo-of-harmony-biosciences-named-an-ernst--young-ey-entrepreneur-of-the-year-2021-greater-philadelphia-award-winner-301343799.html

SOURCE Harmony Biosciences

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DC58281&Transmission_Id=202107290805PR_NEWS_USPR_____DC58281&DateId=20210729
